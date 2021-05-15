Business
Hong Kong National Security Police freeze assets of media moguls
HONG KONG Police have frozen the assets of media mogul Jimmy Lai under national security legislation, including his majority stake in a newspaper that fiercely criticizes the Chinese government.
City Security Secretary John Lee issued written notices for the freezing of Mr Lais’ shares in Next Digital Limited, as well as property held in bank accounts at three companies owned by Mr Lai, a the government announced on Friday.
The frozen assets totaled HK $ 500 million (about $ 64.3 million), the South China Morning Post reported.
Mr. Lai, who is around 70, resigned as chairman of the media group in December. He is serving a prison sentence for unauthorized assembly linked to the anti-government protests that rocked the city in 2019 and is awaiting trial on three national security charges.
Next Digital publishes the Apple Daily newspaper which is popular among democracy supporters in the city.
Mr. Lai is one of the most visible targets of the Chinese crackdown on dissent in the city, which has put dozens of opposition figures behind bars while awaiting trial on national security charges. His newspaper remained a voice of opposition despite his imprisonment.
Apple Dailys associate editor Chan Pui-man said in a Facebook post that the Hong Kong newspaper will be published as usual on Saturday. She signed with a kiss emoji.
Apple Daily sales had increased, and shares of Next Digital sometimes rallied after some police action against Mr. Lai.
The freeze is unrelated to Next Digital’s bank accounts and will not affect the operations of the group or the newspaper, Apple Daily reported, citing chief executive Cheung Kim-hung.
Separately, Apple Daily said on Friday it was ceasing its print edition in Taiwan next week.
Mr. Lai held 71.26% of the issued shares of Next Digital in September, according to an interim financial report filed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Based on his market capitalization of around 490 million Hong Kong dollars ($ 63 million) after the market closed on Friday, Mr. Lais’ shares are worth nearly 350 million Hong Kong dollars (45 million Hong Kong dollars). dollars).
With characteristic challenge, Next Digitals’ interim report printed Merci Hong Kongers on its cover, and carried messages inside such as We will continue and hold on to freedoms in storms.
The government cited the National Security Law imposed on Hong Kong by Beijing last June for its ruling against Mr Lais’ assets, saying that if security officials had reasonable cause, they could issue a notice of seizure. to prevent property from being removed from Hong Kong.
Hong Kong National Security Police charged Mr. Lai on December 11 with collusion with a foreign country or outside elements. In April, he added two more charges, conspiracy to collude and conspiracy to pervert the course of public justice.
Write to Natasha Khan at [email protected]
