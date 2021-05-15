Judge Intends to Challenge State Integrity Rules for Hard Rock Casino Investors | national news





A Marion County judge will likely decide next month to end an Indiana Gaming Commission rule requiring shareholders of parent company Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana to be more transparent about their finances and business dealings . Judge John Chavis heard oral argument on Friday whether to issue a preliminary injunction ending the application of IGC’s integrity rules for investors in private casino companies that have taken effect March 24. Shareholders, who include several prominent Republican donors and lobbyists in Indiana, say they should not be required to provide the IGC with detailed financial records and background because they are not involved in day-to-day operations. of the new Gary casino. They also oppose the mandate to resell their shares to Spectacle Entertainment if they are still unwilling to provide the information, or if the commission deems them inappropriate following a thorough investigation of the submitted information. In this vein, shareholders allege that they are in fact being forced to exit at “fiery sell” prices, just as the value of the company is set to rise exponentially after the Hard Rock opens Friday. Casino. For example, insurance agent Carmel Dave Shepherd, whose Windy City H&C Investors LLC paid $ 2.5 million in 2018 for 4% of Spectacle Entertainment, said he was considering the company’s recent offer to le buy back for $ 5.98 million, a return on investment of 139%, a “lowball”. to offer.” The IGC, meanwhile, argued that it was obligated under Indiana law to protect the credibility and integrity of gambling operations in Hoosier State, and that it could not not fulfill this obligation with respect to Spectacle without knowing more about all the persons associated with the private casino company. The IGC said the need for such information is particularly urgent as many Spectacle investors are connected with former Spectacle CEO Rod Ratcliff, who agreed to leave Indiana’s game industry in March after. that an IGC investigation placed Ratcliff at the center of a federal campaign finance scandal and uncovered. Unauthorized transfers of Spectacle shares by Ratcliff. The agency said it was possible for all of Spectacle’s investors to be successful once they submit the required information. But the IGC insisted without the information it cannot say whether investors pose a threat to the integrity of gambling in Indiana. Watch now: Hard Rock Casino President takes a tour of the new casino At the judge’s suggestion, the IGC agreed to extend the deadline for Spectacle investors to submit the required information to June 21. Chavis said he would also likely decide on June 4 to accept investors’ request to immediately suspend the disclosure mandate, or to come out in favor of the IGC and demand that investors wait for legal redress. after a final decision by IGC. Hard Rock Casino opens guitar smash







