Six Flags New England begins 2021 season | New





AGAWAM, MA (WGGB / WSHM) – Its official, Six Flags New England, is open for the season. The Western Mass News was there on Friday to ask people what they thought and to check the protocols. People didn’t seem embarrassed to ride with a mask. Most importantly, have a normal sense of fun and be back at Six Flags. I love Six Flags. And I love going to all the parks and roller coasters. They are absolutely amazing. It’s just my happy place. Being able to come back to New England is just fantastic after a year of closure, said Paul Desbois, a Clinton resident. AGAWAM, MA (WGGB / WSHM) – Six Flags New England will open for the 2021 season on Friday in a… Paul Debois came from Clinton, Massachusetts to be the first to Six Flags New England. As he was planning to ride the Superman first. He even did a Superman pose for us. The rides were a great thing for many. Awesome, nice and fast. The smell of a roller coaster is just something I miss, said West Springfield resident Gary Winthrope. The freedom that recalls. Because we are used to coming here often. Were members of the season pass. So now is the perfect time to come back, I like it, said Christian Pena. For others, coming today is a neological factor. I think the first race to go is Superman’s. I grew up with this one when he was first here so I want to do this first, said Kyle Majkowski of New Jersey. To enter the park, you must wear a mask and keep it inside. Park visitors should also stay six feet from each other in queues and rides, unless you are in the same group. We disinfect the rides once an hour. We have additional teams that go around the park with electrostatic sprayers. And they hit some of the high touchpoints, said entertainment director Peter Shannon. Now Friday was a day for season pass holders. But on Saturday morning, the park is open to the general public.

