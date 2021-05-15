Timber prices skyrocket amid shortages and construction boom





Record prices for lumber are driving up costs for builders and home buyers.

COLUMBIA, SC First it was toilet paper, now it’s wood. The country’s lumber industry is experiencing severe lumber shortages and is pushing prices up. Tom Reke of SC Lumber and Supply says demand is high. “I’ve been doing this for almost 30 years, and I’ve never seen it like this,” Reke said. “Just a standard siding traded for over $ 100 a sheet, which is nonsense. That’s three to four times more than I’ve ever seen.” With the housing boom and many Southern Carolinians building new homes, lumber yards continue to face shortages. According to the National Home Builders Association, lumber prices have skyrocketed more than 300% since April 2020, pushing the average price of a new single-family home up to nearly $ 36,000. RELATED: Colombia’s Housing Market Is ‘Famous’ According to the South Carolina Forestry Commission, pine lumber, which sold for $ 9.36 per tonne at the end of 2019, rose to $ 9.47 in the last quarter. Reke says plywood has grown 300% locally. “The panel products are as crazy as I have ever seen them.” Builder Terry Nation with Nation Builders says demand is driven in part by a surge in home renovations and repairs over the past year. “Wood prices have more than quadrupled since the start of the pandemic,” said Nation. RELATED: Timber Industry Hit After The Fact, Raising Prices Amid Continuing Shortages “People who have spent so much more time at home lately are just paying the extra money to do it. $ 12,000. ” Nation says he advises clients to put house projects on hold for the time being if possible. RELATED: Soaring Lumber Prices Affect New Home Buyers, Renovations His client Dave Amsden paid 20% more than he would have paid before the pandemic for a renovation he made. He said he and his wife had done our cooking, laundry, bathroom and half bath. “I had a number in the back of my head, and it came out very close to what that number was,” Amsden says. As with everything else, the high costs of lumber are now passed on to consumers. “We have to pay more, so we have to pass on this increased cost,” Reke says. RELATED: Don’t Expect These Record Timber Prices To Go Down Anytime Soon

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos