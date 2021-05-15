Hot Housing Market Helps Compass Inc. Raise $ 1.1 Billion in First Quarter 2021 – RISMedia





The start of 2021 appears to have been good for Compass, Inc., which has seen an increase in revenue first quarterly report since its IPO in April. The New York-based real estate startup reportedly earned $ 1.1 billion in the first quarter of 2021, an 80% increase in revenue from the same period last year, from around $ 620 million in 2020. Compared to other industry leaders listed on the exchange, Compass edged out RE / MAX and Fathom Realty, which reported revenues of $ 72.3 million and $ 49.6 million, respectively. However, the New York-based company has been eclipsed by real estate powerhouse Realogy, which earned $ 1.5 billion in the last quarter, up from 32% compared to the same period in 2020. Compass, which touted itself as a leading real estate technology company in its report, couldn’t catch Zillow, who also reported $ 1.2 billion in revenue last quarter. “I am delighted with the excellent financial and operational results of Compass in the first quarter,” said Robert Reffkin, founder and CEO of Compass, in the report. “In the first quarter, we implemented our growth strategy, expanded our business geographically, and added new functionality to our end-to-end agent platform.” Despite the increase in profits, Compass also reported a net loss of $ 212 million, up from $ 132.7 million in the first quarter of 2020. This was mainly due to a one-time, non-cash charge of $ 149 million for stock-based compensation associated with the IPO. Compass launched on April 1. Like other players in the real estate industry, Compass has reaped the benefits of a booming real estate market, according to Bloomberg Reports. The surge in brokerage profits in New York was linked to the 40,268 total transactions valued at about $ 43.8 billion in total. Compass attributed the rise in transactions and profits primarily to increased use of the company’s proprietary platform. The total number of sessions on the platform has increased by 120% year over year. The company also introduced a new transaction management system while improving its ‘Likely to Sell’ AI-based recommendation engine. “Throughout the quarter, our platform enabled Compass agents to close more deals and sell homes in fewer days than the industry average,” Reffkin said in the report. “Our platform generates these disproportionate results because it helps our agents to grow their business.” Compass’s IPO joined a growing list of real estate companies that have gone public, including Zillow, Realogy, eXp World Holdings, RE / MAX, Redfin and, most recently, Fathom Realty. The SoftBank-backed real estate startup debuted on the New York Stock Exchange in April, offering 25 million shares at a price of between $ 18 and $ 19 compared to the company’s original plans to offer $ 36 million. ‘shares for $ 23 to $ 26 per share. Compass’s performance in the first quarter and the expected increase in the New York real estate market gives the company optimism for the future. Compass expects to earn up to $ 1.6 billion in the next quarter and around $ 5.55 billion for the fiscal year. This quarter, we saw notable strengths in Florida, California and the New York area, including the first signs of a strong recovery in New York, said Kristen Ankerbrandt, CFO of Compass, on a call. to the results on May 13. It’s a nice comeback in New York. should be good for margins for the foreseeable future. Jordan Grice is the Associate Online Editor of RISMedia. Send your ideas for real estate news to [email protected]







