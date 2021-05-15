Las Vegas casinos, popular venues relax restrictions





LAS VEGAS (KTNV) Las Vegas is starting to look a lot more like normal with a number of popular casino properties and venues allowing fully vaccinated patrons to walk around without a mask. The list of places that are dropping the mask requirement to be in line with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to grow and change. RELATED: Governor Sisolak: Nevada To Follow Latest CDC Mask Wearing Guidelines Scott Roeben from VitalVegas.com was in Circa, in downtown Las Vegas, when the mask’s tenure was relaxed. “The energy has changed, the fun is back and it happened so fast,” explained Roeben. who went on twitter think about change. “It’s really, really, been a long time coming and it’s so well received because Vegas is all about being carefree and wearing a mask it’s kind of the opposite of being carefree,” Roeben said. . “It was a constant reminder that you have to worry about something or be sad and that you’re here in Vegas for a bit of fun.” Roeben said that for months bartenders, cocktail waitresses and other employees were the constant mask tenants for customers who forgot to replace their masks or became complacent. These people are ambassadors of the casino, it was always very awkward for them to apply this rule when their job is to pour drinks and give happiness, ”explained Roeben. And they can start over. ” The full, mask-free vaccination policy also applies to all Caesars entertainment properties, Wynn Resorts, MGM Resorts International Properties and Cosmopolitan, among others. “Now walking around a casino interacting with staff and people without masks is very liberating,” Roeben said. “I think it’s great for people who are fully vaccinated, we have been fully vaccinated since February,” said Kimberly Cancino, visiting from Denver. “It’s good to be on vacation, not having to worry about wearing a mask,” said Alexander Cancino. “Once you are vaccinated, I hope everyone gets vaccinated,” he added. 13 Action News also contacted Cowabunga Bay and Wet n ‘wild about their mask policies. Cowabunga Bay is keeping its same mask policies for the time being, which includes wearing masks online to enter the park and when making a purchase (retail and food lines). RELATED: Mask Guidelines Relaxed For People With Vaccines, Employers Can Impose Their Own Mask Requirements Wet ‘n’ Wild website indicates that their mask policy remains in place, including for entry and when purchasing items. Doctors and the CDC are urging those at risk of serious illness from COVID-19 and who cannot or have not yet been vaccinated to remain cautious and wear a mask.







