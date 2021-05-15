Business
Debenhams bows out after leaving city centers for 200 years | Retail business
There were queues of bargain hunters at the checkouts in Debenhams in Sheffield, but it looked like a market hall rather than a chain of department stores with roots dating back over 240 years.
Large areas were cordoned off with black and yellow duct tape, the beauty department had been stripped bare with a few brand names now obscured by black spray paint, while the lingerie display was just over four. cardboard boxes of bras.
Everything has to go read a sign above the downtown store checkouts but there was little stock left on Thursday afternoon, with only one and a half of the four story stores still operating. This store, along with 28 others from Brighton to Belfast and including major shopping centers such as Lakeside, Trafford and Birmingham Bullring, will close for the last time on Saturday.
The brand name would then disappear from the main streets of the UK for the first time since 1813, when William Debenham became a partner in a London cloth shop at Wigmore Street and the store was renamed Clark & Debenham.
People love it, some things are 80% off, said a worker trying to keep things tidy as shoppers hunted through clothes rails lined up in the center of the shop. But she added: It’s just sad. Some [staff] have been here for 20 or 30 years, that’s all they’ve ever known.
Buyers have also expressed their sadness, with one saying the closure of Debenhams could leave a big void in the heart of the city.
Some have questioned whether the city center would still be worth a visit after Saturday, as there will only be one department store for sale, independent local Atkinsons, after John Lewis also announced the permanent closure of his Sheffield store in March and discount operator TJ Hughes closed. its nearby point of sale last year.
I feel devastated. I cried about it. It makes me so sad to see our downtown turn into a ghost place, one buyer said.
Caroline Dube, 56, who came to Debenhams for last minute bargains, said: This is my favorite shop since I came to England in 2001. When I came here, Debenhams was the shop. Almost every weekend I went there, even though I didn’t buy anything. It’s so sad that big stores are closing. It is sad that people are losing their jobs.
I don’t know who could walk into this huge building and fill it up like Debenhams did.
Jessica Simmonite, of the Simmonite family-run deli and butchers in nearby Division Street, said the number of closures nearby, which also include Pandora Jewelry, Office and Footlocker Shoes, Thorntons Chocolate Factory, Patisserie Valerie and Thomas Cook, was scary.
Many things are closing their devastating effects. It will have an impact on the city.
It seems busy but people are not spending money. They go to Primark and the pub and that’s it. A lot of people are on leave or have lost their jobs and therefore don’t have the money to spend. This is worrying for all businesses.
It’s a domino effect. When we go, everyone goes.
The city’s history mirrors a similar story across the country, as the shopping streets are forced to adapt to the rapid change in online shopping habits and spending for other experiences and hobbies rather than shopping. clothing and household items.
The closure of Debenhams and John Lewis, two department stores, is certainly a blow to Sheffield which has invested millions in redeveloping its city center to attract people after being hit by the opening of the mall out of the Meadowhall Town in 1990. On Saturday, the Meadowhall Debenhams will also close.
Last year the council paid John Lewis $ 3 million in attempts to keep his store open. Shoppers in Sheffield have said they would miss it as a safe and affordable place to grab a meal before visiting the theater or to meet older relatives for a cup of tea. And its parking lot was cheap, they say, helping with the cost of a city trip.
The John Lewis store appeared set to reopen at any time, with cosmetics still on display Thursday, visible through plastered doors in messages begging John Lewis to reconsider. But the outlet will likely be emptied once the staff consultation is completed next month.
Like many cities, Sheffield is now on the lookout for new attractions and ideas that will offer the same appeal as department stores.
Rob, 40, standing outside Debenhams, said he was not a buyer because what they were selling in there would be nothing I would buy.
Debenhams, he said, was not keeping up with modern times. When people rode horses and wagons, they had an attachment to them, but the cars came. Modern technology is driving this. Change is not always a bad thing. It’s just different.
He suggested Debenhams’ disappearance could make way for more places to eat and family entertainment that people want more in Sheffield.
Nalin Seneviratne, director of city center development at Sheffield City Council, said no planning requests had yet been received for the site which was purchased, as part of The Moor estate in February.
However, the new owners have indicated that they may demolish the Debenhams building as part of a plan to build more than 1,000 rental units and hundreds of student apartments.
Seneviratne said he hoped there would be some exciting projects for the site. It’s a similar story in the UK. We like to take these closures as opportunities for new thinking, looking at how people use cities and what cities can and should offer people in the future.
He highlighted the final heart of the city redevelopment near John Lewis as an exciting opportunity that will bring a new hotel and restaurant as well as a significant number of independent businesses.
Was a city people visit for more than its retail offering. I am excited for the future of Sheffield.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]