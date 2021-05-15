Debenhams bows out after leaving city centers for 200 years | Retail business

There were queues of bargain hunters at the checkouts in Debenhams in Sheffield, but it looked like a market hall rather than a chain of department stores with roots dating back over 240 years.

Large areas were cordoned off with black and yellow duct tape, the beauty department had been stripped bare with a few brand names now obscured by black spray paint, while the lingerie display was just over four. cardboard boxes of bras.

Everything has to go read a sign above the downtown store checkouts but there was little stock left on Thursday afternoon, with only one and a half of the four story stores still operating. This store, along with 28 others from Brighton to Belfast and including major shopping centers such as Lakeside, Trafford and Birmingham Bullring, will close for the last time on Saturday.

The brand name would then disappear from the main streets of the UK for the first time since 1813, when William Debenham became a partner in a London cloth shop at Wigmore Street and the store was renamed Clark & ​​Debenham.

After the closure of Debenhams, Atkinsons will be the city’s only large commercial store. Photograph: Gary Calton / The Observer

People love it, some things are 80% off, said a worker trying to keep things tidy as shoppers hunted through clothes rails lined up in the center of the shop. But she added: It’s just sad. Some [staff] have been here for 20 or 30 years, that’s all they’ve ever known.

Buyers have also expressed their sadness, with one saying the closure of Debenhams could leave a big void in the heart of the city.

Some have questioned whether the city center would still be worth a visit after Saturday, as there will only be one department store for sale, independent local Atkinsons, after John Lewis also announced the permanent closure of his Sheffield store in March and discount operator TJ Hughes closed. its nearby point of sale last year.

I feel devastated. I cried about it. It makes me so sad to see our downtown turn into a ghost place, one buyer said.

Caroline Dube: When I came here, Debenhams was the store. Photograph: Gary Calton / The Observer

Caroline Dube, 56, who came to Debenhams for last minute bargains, said: This is my favorite shop since I came to England in 2001. When I came here, Debenhams was the shop. Almost every weekend I went there, even though I didn’t buy anything. It’s so sad that big stores are closing. It is sad that people are losing their jobs.

I don’t know who could walk into this huge building and fill it up like Debenhams did.

Jessica Simmonite, of the Simmonite family-run deli and butchers in nearby Division Street, said the number of closures nearby, which also include Pandora Jewelry, Office and Footlocker Shoes, Thorntons Chocolate Factory, Patisserie Valerie and Thomas Cook, was scary.

Profile Debenhams – a 200 year history Show Debenhams – a 200 year history Debenhams closes Saturday after 200 years. More than 20,000 people have lost their jobs since the group first appealed to administrators two years ago when it had 166 stores. The brand has now been bought by the Boohoo group, but will only be marketed online. Traces of Debenhams its roots go back to 1778 when William Clark opened a cloth shop on Wigmore Street in London. It was renamed Clark & ​​Debenham in 1813 when Suffolk businessman William Debenham invested. In 1928 Debenhams became a listed company. He spent quickly, at 100 stores per 1950. * Debenhams was bought in 1985 by the Burton Group which also included brands such as Topshop and Dorothy Perkins. * Debenhams separated from Burton and listed on the London Stock Exchange in 1998. She had developed her designers at Debenhams own brands, with fashion lines from names such as John Rocha and Jasper Conran. * Debenhams was sold in 2003 to private equity groups CVC Capital Partners, Texas Pacific Group and Merrill Lynch. Together, the trio invested 600 million euros in the purchase. * When the company was bailed out three years later, investors made $ 1.2 billion. However, the group was now grappling with $ 1 billion in debt and had sold full ownership of many stores, which were now locked into costly and lengthy leases. * Debenhams was burdened with debt, slow to invest in online shopping and modernize its stores. * In 2019, after an acrimonious four-year battle for control of Debenhams with its lenders, the group collapsed into administration. * Only a year later, despite a bailout restructuring and the closure of 20 stores, Debenhams collapsed again. * The group went into liquidation in December 2020. Boohoo bought the brand in January. Photograph: Trinity Mirror / https: //www.alamy.com

Many things are closing their devastating effects. It will have an impact on the city.

It seems busy but people are not spending money. They go to Primark and the pub and that’s it. A lot of people are on leave or have lost their jobs and therefore don’t have the money to spend. This is worrying for all businesses.

It’s a domino effect. When we go, everyone goes.

The city’s history mirrors a similar story across the country, as the shopping streets are forced to adapt to the rapid change in online shopping habits and spending for other experiences and hobbies rather than shopping. clothing and household items.

John Lewis also announced the permanent closure of his Sheffield store. Photograph: Gary Calton / The Observer

The closure of Debenhams and John Lewis, two department stores, is certainly a blow to Sheffield which has invested millions in redeveloping its city center to attract people after being hit by the opening of the mall out of the Meadowhall Town in 1990. On Saturday, the Meadowhall Debenhams will also close.

Last year the council paid John Lewis $ 3 million in attempts to keep his store open. Shoppers in Sheffield have said they would miss it as a safe and affordable place to grab a meal before visiting the theater or to meet older relatives for a cup of tea. And its parking lot was cheap, they say, helping with the cost of a city trip.

The John Lewis store appeared set to reopen at any time, with cosmetics still on display Thursday, visible through plastered doors in messages begging John Lewis to reconsider. But the outlet will likely be emptied once the staff consultation is completed next month.

Like many cities, Sheffield is now on the lookout for new attractions and ideas that will offer the same appeal as department stores.

Rob, 40, standing outside Debenhams, said he was not a buyer because what they were selling in there would be nothing I would buy.

Rob: Modern technology is driving this. Change is not always a bad thing. Photograph: Gary Calton / The Observer

Debenhams, he said, was not keeping up with modern times. When people rode horses and wagons, they had an attachment to them, but the cars came. Modern technology is driving this. Change is not always a bad thing. It’s just different.

He suggested Debenhams’ disappearance could make way for more places to eat and family entertainment that people want more in Sheffield.

Nalin Seneviratne, director of city center development at Sheffield City Council, said no planning requests had yet been received for the site which was purchased, as part of The Moor estate in February.

However, the new owners have indicated that they may demolish the Debenhams building as part of a plan to build more than 1,000 rental units and hundreds of student apartments.

Sign up for the Business Today daily mail

Seneviratne said he hoped there would be some exciting projects for the site. It’s a similar story in the UK. We like to take these closures as opportunities for new thinking, looking at how people use cities and what cities can and should offer people in the future.

He highlighted the final heart of the city redevelopment near John Lewis as an exciting opportunity that will bring a new hotel and restaurant as well as a significant number of independent businesses.

Was a city people visit for more than its retail offering. I am excited for the future of Sheffield.