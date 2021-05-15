Minera IRL Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

LIMA, Peru, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Minera IRL Limited (Mining or the Company) (BVL: MIRL) (CSE: MIRL) is pleased to report highlights of its unaudited consolidated financial statements and related management discussions and analyzes (Management report) for the period ended March 31, 2021.
Financial results for the period ended March 31, 2021
Here is a summary of the Company’s financial results for the period ended March 31, 2021:
|Quarter ended March 31
|2021
|2020
|Income ($ 000)
|10 378
|8 287
|Gold Sold (ounces)
|5,875
|5 195
|Realized gold price ($ per ounce)
|1,766
|1,595
|Gross profit ($ 000)
|3 119
|2,223
|Profit (loss) after tax ($ 000)
|(1,181)
|(1,405)
|Loss per share (cents)
|(0.5)
|(0.6)
* Note: All results presented are prepared in accordance with IFRS and are presented in US dollars.
In the first quarter of 2021, the company reported revenue of $ 10.4 million, compared to revenue of $ 8.3 million in the first quarter of 2020, an increase of 2, $ 1 million. This 25% increase is due to the combined effect of an increase in the average price of gold sold and an increase in the number of ounces of gold sold.
Total gold production from the Mineras Corihuarmi mine increased 9% from 5,045 ounces in Q1 2020 to 5,487 ounces in Q1 2021. Gold sales in the first quarter of 2021 consisted of 5,875 ounces of gold (Q1 2020: 5,195 ounces of gold) at an average realized gold price of $ 1,766 per ounce (Q1 2020: $ 1,595 per ounce). As a result, gold sales increased 13% compared to Q1 2020.
As a result, gross margin increased 41% to $ 3.1 million in the first quarter of 2021, compared to $ 2.2 million reported during the same period in 2020.
Commenting on the financial results for the first quarter of 2021, Diego Benavides, CEO of Minera IRL Limited, said: The first quarter of 2021 has been an important one for Minera. Our efforts to optimize operational practices at our Corihuarmi mine have greatly contributed to our financial performance. We are excited to deliver sustainable results that continue from our turnaround year in 2020 and happy to create value for our shareholders.
For further details on the Company’s financial results for the period ended March 31, 2021, see the unaudited consolidated financial statements and MD&A of Mineras which have been filed on the Company’s SEDAR profile at the following address : www.sedar.com and with the Lima Stock Exchange.
No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved of the information contained in this press release.
Caution regarding forward-looking information
Certain information contained in this press release constitutes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions. While management believes these assumptions and statements to be reasonable in their context, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to political, legal, regulatory, business and economic risks, as well as competitive uncertainties and contingencies. The company cautions readers that forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and future performance of Minera IRL to differ materially from those expected or estimated from future results, performance or achievements and that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, results or achievements.
Minera IRL assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Risks, uncertainties and contingencies and other factors that could cause actual performance to differ from forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, Perus’ ability to contain the COVID-19 crisis, changes in the markets capital or precious metals and changes in legislative, political, social, health or economic developments both in Peru and in general.