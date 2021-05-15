Gasoline and diesel prices today: fuel prices remain stable on May 15; Find out the cost per city

After rising on Friday, gasoline and diesel prices were flat for the day. While the price of gasoline in Mumbai reached Rs 98.65, diesel prices are Rs 90.11 per liter on May 15th.
Petrol amounts to Rs 92.34 and diesel at 82.95 per liter in Delhi. (Photo: representational)
After hitting record highs on Friday, gasoline and diesel prices remained unchanged for the day. Petrol in Delhi remains constant at Rs 92.34 per liter, while diesel is priced at Rs 82.95 per liter on May 15th.
According to data from the Indian Oil Corporation, in Mumbai, a liter of gasoline will cost Rs 98.65 today while diesel costs Rs 90.11 per liter. In Pune, the retail price of a liter of gasoline is Rs 98.61 while a liter of diesel costs Rs 88.70. However, the country’s capital saw a price hike of Rs 1.65 per liter for gasoline, while the price of diesel rose by Rs 1.88 per liter this month.
Gasoline and Diesel Prices in Metropolitan Cities
City
Gasoline price (per liter)
Diesel price (per liter)
|New Delhi
|92.34
|82.95
|Bombay
|98.65
|90.11
|Calcutta
|92.44
|85.79
|Chennai
|94.18
|87.89
What determines the prices of gasoline and diesel?
The prices of gasoline and diesel differ from state to state based on the different taxes and VAT levied by state governments. In addition to state taxes, the Center levies excise duties on fuels. Thus, the taxes levied by the state and the center together represent 60 percent of the retail price of gasoline and 54 percent of that of diesel.
Previously, gasoline and diesel prices were revised every fortnight, but indeed, as of June 2017, fuel prices are revised at 6 a.m. every day by the state-owned company Bharat Petroleum. Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL). and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) keeping international prices and the foreign stock market as a benchmark.
How to check the latest fuel prices for your city
To find out the prices of diesel and gasoline in your city, follow these simple steps:
-Go to the official website of the Indian Oil Corporation, www.iocl.com.
-Check the code of the specimen dealer in your city.
-Mention “RSP Gasoline pump dealer code and text it to 92249 92249.
– For example, SMS RSP 102072 to 92249 92249 for petrol and diesel prices in Delhi.
