Hawaiian Airlines Still Fixing Website and Call Center Issues





HONOLULU (KHON2) – Hawaiian Airlines is asking customers to be patient if they are having difficulty logging into their Hawaiian Airlines account or getting to the call center. According to The Airlines, an unexpected increase in travel demand is causing technical problems at its website. The issue was first reported on Tuesday, May 11. Jas Henriksen returns home to Kauai, and she said her check-in process went smoothly. Henriksen, "It went very well as planned. I just have to go check my bag for the front, and I'll be good to go."

Not everyone’s experience was so smooth, however. Some Hawaiian Airlines customers have difficulty accessing their accounts or even changing flights. Jason Sorrell is visiting from Chicago. He says several of his calls and texts for help modifying a flight went unanswered. “I tried to call before I came, I tried to message them and get in touch with them, they don’t, there was no response,” Sorrell said. “They received a little text message service, but they don’t respond on time, so I had to come to the airport to change my reservation.” Hawaiian Airlines senior vice president of marketing Ami Mannis said the technical issues were due to an unexpected increase in bookings, as well as people accessing their travel credits. Those who have difficulty accessing online support flood the call center. “We know we have guests who have tried to call and weren’t able to reach an agent, that’s really the volume of calls we’ve received,” Mannis said. “We are working to increase our staff to improve staffing in channels such as chat and messaging where we can communicate with more people quickly.” Hawaiian has had to downsize due to the pandemic. It has hired more than 100 people to try to meet demand at the call center since March. Hawaiian says the two issues continue to get complicated. Some customers get errors on the website for contacting the call center, but then are not able to contact a representative. Hawaiian Airlines officials are working on troubleshooting website issues and training new staff. They apologize for the inconvenience and continue to ask customers for their patience.

