Moody’s Investors Services increases New York general bond credit





The upward revision confirms the city’s solid financial position and its sound financial management NEW YORK–Yesterday, Moody’s Investors Service (Moody’s) confirmed the Aa2 rating assigned to New York GO bonds and revised the city’s outlook to stable. The upward revision confirms the measures taken by the city to maintain fiscal stability in response to the crisis caused by COVID-19, the biggest fiscal stress test the city has faced in generations. The city and state of New York now have the same rating and outlook, which is important because a local government is rarely as high as its home state. Moody’s has raised the outlook to stability as the city’s overall financial position improves in light of the nearly $ 15 billion in federal stimulus that will go to the city, which they say offers flexibility and relief over the next few years, and that New York State’s budget cuts are now eliminated. Moody’s highlighted the role of the city’s immunization program, noted that high immunization rates compared to the United States as a whole would boost confidence in the local economy, and noted the positive effect that the accelerated reopening of the city will have on employment and tax revenues. The agency also said the year-over-year budget variances are manageable, while noting that the City must continue to exercise caution. “New York City is creating a recovery for all of us, supported by our vaccination campaign and strategic investments in public health, our children’s education, maintenance of public safety, support for small businesses and cleanliness. streets. Combined with strong budget management, we are laying the foundations for a prosperous future, ”said Major Bill de Blasio. In upholding the city’s Aa2 GO Bond rating, Moody’s cited tight budget controls and sound financial management, a diverse income base, low crime rates compared to other large cities, a labor pool young and skilled labor, and the fixed costs of debt service, pensions and retiree health care are below the median of the largest local governments and at the bottom of the largest cities in the country. In addition, Moody’s asserted that the city’s outstanding credit-backed debt, including debt issued by the Hudson Yards Infrastructure Corporation, the New York City Health and Hospitals Corporation, the New York City Educational Construction Fund and the New York City Industrial Development Agency (New York York Stock Exchange Project) will remain at Aa3. In April, Mayor Bill de Blasio presented the stimulus budget, New York’s $ 98.6 billion executive budget for fiscal year 2022 (FY22). The Stimulus Budget is a historic stimulus-focused investment in the city’s comeback that will drive economic growth, boost working families and small businesses, foster academic and social resilience, and ensure a clean and safe city for all. The stimulus budget is financially responsible with $ 4.59 billion in budget reserves and $ 3.9 billion in savings from the city-wide savings program that spans the fiscal years 2021 and 2022. Read Moody’s Rating Action Report from May 13, 2021 here.

