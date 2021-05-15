Here’s how 2 Michigan men struck a deal with a ‘Shark Tank’ shark

Spoiler alert: This story contains the result of two Michigan men launching a product during Friday’s “Shark Tank” episode.

Ahoy, maties.

Your burgers and hot dogs are ready at the sandbar.

Two local friends who invented a floating grill appeared on ABC’s episode of “Shark Tank” on Friday to showcase the invention.

Did one of the sharks bite? Stop reading if you don’t want to know.

Mikey Bashawaty, 31, from south Lyon, and Jeremy Quillico, 30, from Ionia, are the two friends behind Float ‘N’ Grill, a grill set on a food-grade plastic frame that floats.

A shark was impressed. The two struck a deal with guest shark Daniel Lubetzky, founder and executive chairman of KIND Snack. For those unfamiliar with the show, entrepreneurs looking for an investment deal will apply for funding for a percentage. of the company.

On Friday’s show, the energetic entrepreneurs, clad in tank tops, swimsuits and flip flops, asked for a $ 200,000 investment for 20% of the business.

With sales of just $ 19,400, they received a lot of skeptical whines from the shark panel. And Mr. Wonderful (Kevin O’Leary) jumped in saying, “No one in the sandbank community is pooping about this thing.”

But both have stayed true to their height. The first and only offer came from Lubetzky asking for 50% of the business. Lubetzky told the men he was friends with the Weber grill makers.

They struck a deal with Lubetzky for a $ 100,000 investment for 22.5% of the business, a $ 100,000 loan at 7% interest, and a 50% license agreement.

“Working with him has been a great opportunity,” said Quillico. “He’s a cool guy. His team is amazing. Whenever we need a contact, they are there for us.”

Getting a shark deal can open other doors as well.

“We are currently working with a large company that does grilling and I’ll leave it at that,” added Bashawaty.

Both said the whole experience of being on the show was surreal. Bashawaty, who said his drug of choice was adrenaline, called his father right after.

“This is what I want,” Bashawaty said. “I’m a great skydiver. Anything to get my heart rate up. I was like, ‘Daddy,’ I never had an adrenaline rush like that when we got off the stage.” I practically hid all the information when we were filming. “

Quillico echoed the same sentiment as the two stepped out of the tank and had exit talks.

“They wanted to know the experience,” Quillico said. “I remember looking at Mike and thinking that I don’t really remember what happened.”

“Your serotonin level drops from 100% to 0% once you step off the stage and forget everything. From A to B, it was an insane experience.

Being on the show, Quillico said, is stressful.

“But it’s okay, stress fun,” he added.

The third time is a charm for the two friends. Float ‘N’ Grill has been in the works for about 5 years. After two unsuccessful attempts, they finally got the chance to crash their floating grill.

Float ‘N’ Grill is intended for use on inland lakes and sandbanks. It’s also designed not to flip and withstand the waves of inland lakes, according to a video on its website. The frame has three integrated cup holders and tow hooks, according to floatngrill.com. There is also a trap to prevent grease from entering the water.

The idea came to Bashawaty because he enjoys boating and grilling. Several years ago, Bashawaty purchased a 16 foot jet boat. He, along with Quillico and others, enjoyed going out on the sandbanks of the local lakes.

“I realized very quickly that there was no room on board to bring adult drinks, people and a grill,” said Bashawaty. “So the logical thing in my mind was why not build a grill that goes in the water.”

Soon after, Bashawaty got down to work on a prototype and one day showed up at Quillico with a PVC version.

“He said, ‘Hey, man, look what I did,’ Quillico recalls.“ And I looked at him and said I had never seen or heard of this before. You should sell this. “

After doing some research on the patents, Quillico found no such thing and told Bashawaty that he was willing to do all the paperwork and groundwork if he wanted to become an engineer. They got into the project and it’s gone, come on, come on ever since, Quillico said.

In 2018, a photo of Bashawaty and the prototype went viral on Facebook. The post exploded and reached nearly 5 million in the early days and 50,000 shares. Lucky for them, Mark Cuban remembered and mentioned the post on the show.

“I was like, ‘Did Mark Cuban just look at me and talk?” Bashawaty said. “It was so surreal.”

The grills sell for $ 229 at floatngrill.com and available in blue or red. Currently orders are delayed.

By day, Bashawaty owns C&M Auto Diesel in Plymouth, and Quillico is a systems administrator for the Michigan Senate.

