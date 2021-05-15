Stock options of ARHT Media Grants

TORONTO, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – ARHT Media Inc. (ARHT or the Company) (TSXV: ART), the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality, low-latency holograms and digital content, today announced that it has granted a total of 4,707,500 options to all employees, various directors, officers and consultants in the context of the company’s stock option plan. The options may be exercised at a price of $ 0.215 per option and will expire on May 14, 2026. The options will vest in three equal tranches, the first tranche vested on the grant date, the second tranche vested on May 14, 2022 and the acquisition of the third tranche on May 14, 2023, all subject to a regulatory hold period of four months.
Following the grant of stock options, the company has a total of 12,455,834 stock options outstanding, representing approximately 9.7% of the outstanding common shares of the company. The grant of options remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.
About ARHT Media
ARHT Medias patented HoloPresence technology is a complete end-to-end solution that creates a sense of presence for the audience as if the holographic presenter actually lives in the room. Without noticeable latency, ARHT Media enables live two-way communication with a 3D holographic presenter anywhere in the world. We can also play prerecorded content and 3D animation on our HoloPresence displays to deliver rich holographic experiences. Add to that our ability to deliver the same content online on our premium global virtual stage.
ARHT Media trades under the symbol ART on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange.
