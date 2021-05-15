Stock options of ARHT Media Grants





TORONTO, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – ARHT Media Inc. (ARHT or the Company) (TSXV: ART), the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality, low-latency holograms and digital content, today announced that it has granted a total of 4,707,500 options to all employees, various directors, officers and consultants in the context of the company’s stock option plan. The options may be exercised at a price of $ 0.215 per option and will expire on May 14, 2026. The options will vest in three equal tranches, the first tranche vested on the grant date, the second tranche vested on May 14, 2022 and the acquisition of the third tranche on May 14, 2023, all subject to a regulatory hold period of four months. Following the grant of stock options, the company has a total of 12,455,834 stock options outstanding, representing approximately 9.7% of the outstanding common shares of the company. The grant of options remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. About ARHT Media

ARHT Medias patented HoloPresence technology is a complete end-to-end solution that creates a sense of presence for the audience as if the holographic presenter actually lives in the room. Without noticeable latency, ARHT Media enables live two-way communication with a 3D holographic presenter anywhere in the world. We can also play prerecorded content and 3D animation on our HoloPresence displays to deliver rich holographic experiences. Add to that our ability to deliver the same content online on our premium global virtual stage. Connect with ARHT Media

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/arht-media-inc- For more information, please visit www.arhtmedia.com or contact the Investor Relations group at [email protected] . ARHT Media trades under the symbol ART on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange.

Salman amin

ARHT media

[email protected] Investor contact

Phil carlson

KCSA Strategic Communications

212-896-1233

[email protected] This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, disclosure relating to the sales funnel of the Company; Companys technology; the potential uses of the Companys technology; planned future events using Companys technology; the future success of the company; the company’s ability to monetize ARHT Media technology; the development of the Companys technology; and the parties’ interest in ARHT products. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as plan, expect or not expect, is planned, budgeted, planned, estimates, forecasts, intends, anticipates or does not anticipate, or believe, or variations of these words and phrases or indicate that certain actions, events or results may, could, would be, could or will be undertaken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information is subject to risks, uncertainties and other known and unknown factors which may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied. by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general uncertainties about the business, economy and competition; regulatory risks; the risks inherent in technological operations; and other risks of the technology industry. Although the company has attempted to identify material factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results to differ. anticipated, estimated or planned. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATORY SERVICE PROVIDER (AS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.







