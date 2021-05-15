Falling Unemployment Rate Leads to Change in Unemployment Benefits | New





HARRISBURGAs more people return to work, the state ends an unemployment program designed to help workers exhaust their normal unemployment benefits. The extended benefits program offered unemployed people an additional 13 weeks of benefits. That program is closed now that states’ unemployment rates have fallen, Acting Secretary of Labor and Industry Jennifer Berrier said on Friday. Just over 7,000 people are now claiming benefits under the extended benefit program. Berrier said these unemployed workers will not lose benefits because the state plans to transfer them to another program, the Emergency Pandemic Unemployment Compensation Program, which will be available until September. The change in the program does not result in any change in the filing process or the amount of benefits, she said. The falling unemployment rate is a sign that Pennsylvanias’ economy continues to recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Berrier said. For individuals in hardest-hit industries, the federal PEUC program will provide assistance as businesses continue to recover. Pennsylvanias Extended Allowance program began on May 3, 2020, and has paid out nearly $ 496 million to unemployed people. By law, the state is required to terminate the program when the number of people eligible for unemployment begins to decline. The change is just the latest sign of an economic recovery as the state continues to ease mitigation restrictions and crowd size limits are expected to increase to 50% for indoor venues and 75% for venues on Monday. exterior. And Gov. Tom Wolf has indicated that all mitigation measures, except the masked mandate by states for unvaccinated people, will end on Memorial Day. The normal unemployment rate includes both people who are unemployed but are not eligible for unemployment benefit, as well as those who are out of work and entitled to unemployment benefits, said Sarah DeSantis, spokesperson. labor and industry. The Insured Unemployment Rate (IUR), which is a percentage of workers claiming unemployment benefits who hold a job covered by the Unemployment Insurance program, was 4.86% for the week ending May 1. the week ending July 4, 2020, DeSantis said. Unemployment data for April has yet to be released. In March, the unemployment rate fell to 7.3%. At this point, there were 462,000 Pennsylvanians still out of work, according to state data. The state’s unemployment rate reached 15.1% in April 2020, the state having suffered the heaviest business closures linked to the COVID pandemic. There were 976,000 unemployed Pennsylvanians at that time, according to state data. John Finnerty reports from the Harrisburg office for the Meadville Tribune and other Pennsylvania newspapers owned by CNHI. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @cnhipa.

