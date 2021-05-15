Is Disney World Going Maskless This Summer?





The moment of Disneyof (NYSE: DIS) Thursday afternoon’s quarterly earnings call was perfect. Just hours before Disney offered and discussed its new financial data, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that fully vaccinated people can resume indoor and outdoor activities without wearing a mask or stay socially distanced. The CDC’s update made waves in the amusement park industry and within hours, the Pennsylvania Hersheypark lifted its face coverage and social distancing requirements for guests who completed the process. COVID-19 vaccination program. Would Disney – the world’s largest theme park operator – follow suit? The short answer is “not yet”, but we could be here a lot sooner than you think. Behind the mask Disney World in Florida has been open for 10 months. The original Disneyland in California finally unlocked its turnstiles two weeks ago. Neither station had a problem selling the limited number of daily admissions available, even with face coverage and social distancing requirements that put a clinical hold on the experience. It’s the new normal, and Disney has done its part to ensure that its bustling closed attractions are not a hotbed of pandemic-spreading activity. Even before the surprising CDC announcement on Thursday, Disney and its smaller rivals were already beginning to pull back from safety rules. This week alone we’ve seen Disney World remove temperature controls at park entrances and now it’s removing floor markers that separated 6-foot guests in queues. Masks remain the heaviest demands, but it’s hard to argue against face masks when COVID-19 has killed nearly 600,000 lives in this country alone. However, with the CDC now on the side of studies showing that the risks are minimal for people once two weeks after the final vaccination dose, things will start to return to normal pretty quickly. “Obviously, today’s advice we received from the CDC regarding those who have been vaccinated no longer necessarily needs to wear masks, both outdoors and indoors. , is really big news for us, especially if someone has been to Florida in the middle of summer. wearing a mask, ”CEO Bob Chapek said on Thursday’s call.“ That could be enough. intimidating, so we think that will make the experience even more enjoyable. “ In short, Disney World will need time to review the new CDC guidelines and how they can be implemented in its parks. What will happen to children under 12 who are not currently eligible for the vaccine? Will it be possible or even legal for Disney to require proof of vaccination? Some questions will be harder to answer than others, but things start to open up one way or another. Disney World immediately increases the capacity of its theme parks, up from the 35% cap it had previously. Chapek’s language also makes it seem like the masks will be gone next month when the peak summer travel season begins. Otherwise, he just gave his marketing team a tedious task of trying to push getaways to Disney World this summer after pointing out how difficult masks are to wear amid Florida’s hot and humid season. With pent-up demand from people stranded in their homes for a year and changing, it’s no surprise to see many travel and tourism documents come to life as things start to return to normal. It won’t be long before Disney World returns to peak performance, especially with a big 18-month celebration in the works to celebrate the resort’s 50th anniversary in October. It was generally expected that security requirements would be all but gone by then, but now it looks like you can party like 2019 this summer at Disney World. It’s something to smile about – especially if you’re fully immunized and can soon show other park patrons a smile.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Challenging an investment thesis – even one of our own – helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.







