Walmart is dropping masks for vaccine buyers and workers. Other retailers say “not so fast”.

Businesses large and small are wondering how to adapt to the surprise advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday that vaccinated Americans are being vaccinated against. COVID-19[feminine peuvent raccrocher leurs masques.

L’annonce du CDC selon laquelle les personnes entièrement vacciné peut aller sans masque à l’intérieur laisse les entreprises de tout le pays se démener pour savoir comment aligner les nouvelles recommandations sur leurs propres pratiques de sécurité, y compris s’il faut traiter les clients et les employés vaccinés différemment des personnes qui n’ont pas encore reçu leur vaccin.

Certains des plus grands détaillants du pays ont déclaré vendredi qu’ils n’avaient pas l’intention de modifier leurs politiques dans l’immédiat et continueraient d’exiger que les clients et les travailleurs portent des masques lorsqu’ils sont sur place. D’autres entreprises ont déclaré qu’elles réévaluaient leurs protocoles, tandis que des acteurs du tourisme comme Disney grignotaient le morceau proverbial pour alléger les règles de masque pour les visiteurs. La chaîne d’épicerie Trader Joe’s est devenue vendredi le premier détaillant américain de premier plan à abandonner ses politiques de masques pour les acheteurs vaccinés.

Puis est venu Walmart, le détaillant n ° 1 du pays, avec plus de 4700 magasins aux États-Unis. Walmart a déclaré dans une note aux employés qu’à partir de vendredi, les clients vaccinés peuvent faire leurs achats sans masque. Les employés entièrement vaccinés pourront travailler sans masque à partir du 18 mai, bien que les travailleurs qui n’ont pas été complètement vaccinés devront toujours porter des masques, a-t-il ajouté. La société a également déclaré qu’elle accordait des primes de 75 $ aux travailleurs vaccinés en guise de “remerciement pour avoir été vaccinés”, mais les employés devront fournir une preuve de vaccination pour obtenir de l’argent.

“Nous continuerons de demander aux clients et membres non vaccinés de porter des masques faciaux dans nos magasins et clubs. Nous mettrons à jour la signalisation dans nos installations pour refléter cela”, indique le mémo adressé aux employés de Walmart et du Sam’s Club.

Pas de masque, pas de service

Kroger, la plus grande chaîne de supermarchés américaine, a déclaré que la société exigerait toujours que tout le monde dans ses magasins porte des masques et continue d’encourager la distanciation sociale. La société a également déclaré qu’elle examinait les dernières directives du CDC pour développer «la prochaine phase de notre politique».

Suite





Les détaillants Home Depot et Target ont également déclaré qu’ils maintiendraient leurs politiques en matière de coronavirus pour le moment, notamment en exigeant que les clients et les travailleurs portent des masques et continuent à se distancer socialement.

“Target continuera d’exiger toutes nos mesures de sécurité contre les coronavirus dans tous les magasins, y compris les masques et la distanciation sociale, pendant que nous examinons [Thursday’s] CDC advice and reassess the advice we offer to our team and our guests, ”a spokesperson said in a statement to CBS MoneyWatch.

Macy’s, Starbucks and other major retailers are also evaluating advice before dropping their mask requirements.



Fully vaccinated people do not need masks: CDC … 05:51

The decision by some companies to continue to enforce mask policies is understandable given the health risks and public sensitivity to getting vaccinated, said Helen Rella, the firm’s employment and labor lawyer. lawyers Wilk Auslander.

“Unfortunately, in retail establishments open to the public, there is no way to determine if customers are vaccinated without asking for proof before entering, which is unlikely,” she said. .

About 36% of people in the United States are fully vaccinated and have received Immunization cards issued by the CDC as proof. But the crooks also took the opportunity to forging low-tech cards, as well as selling genuine stolen cards to unvaccinated people.

“Very big news” for Disney

Walt Disney CEO Bob Chapek celebrated the CDC’s new directions and said he expects them to have an immediate effect on business.

The health agency’s revised guidelines are “very big news for us, especially if someone was in Florida in the middle of summer with a mask on,” Chapek told investors during a call for investors. results Thursday after the CDC’s policy change was revealed. “We have already started to increase our capacity” at Disney attractions, added Chapek, who predicted that the relaxed recommendations would quickly increase attendance at theme parks, water parks and other Disney locations.

Rival amusement park operator Six Flags Entertainment told CBS MoneyWatch that the company is reviewing the new CDC guidelines and will adjust its mask policy “with the health and safety of the child in mind. our guests and team members “.

Six Flags currently requires all customers over the age of 2 to wear face masks at its 27 theme parks across North America.



CDC director Walensky on new mask guidelines 05:33

Casino operator Wynn Resorts was among the first companies to tell customers they can stop wearing masks, citing new CDC guidelines.

“Beginning tonight, Wynn Las Vegas and Encore will be advising guests that they are not required to wear a mask if they are fully immunized and that they are required to wear a mask if they are not. . The resort trusts customers to take appropriate precautions based on their personal immunization status, ”the company said in a statement. declaration Thursday.

The same policy applies to Wynn employees, the company said.

Despite the urgency to relax COVID-19 protocols by some companies, a union representing 1.3 million food and retail workers has said the CDC’s latest guidelines could put its members at risk. The new policy ignores the safety of workers across the country who must deal directly with the public in stores and supermarkets, United Food and Commercial Workers said in a press release.

Frontline workers are once again in the position of having to monitor whether clients are complying with public safety rules – in this case, enforcing the wearing of masks among unvaccinated people, according to the task force.

“While we all share the desire to return to normal without a mask, [the CDC] the guidelines are confusing and do not take into account the impact they will have on essential workers who are frequently exposed to people who are not vaccinated and refuse to wear masks, ”said Marc Perrone, international president of the ‘UFCW, in a statement.

Trader Joe’s: “We trust our clients”

Supermarket chain Trader Joe’s became one of the first large retailers on Friday to drop mask requirements for fully vaccinated customers. The company has 530 stores in the United States and masking remains a must for employees.

A spokesperson for a grocer told CBS MoneyWatch explained the new policy as follows: “As per CDC guidelines, customers who are fully vaccinated are no longer required to wear masks when shopping in our stores. . We do not need proof of vaccination, as we trust our customers must follow CDC guidelines. At this time, masks are still required for our crew members. “

Costco: local rules apply

In the nearly 560 Costco stores across the country, it’s the local rules that matter. Craig Jelinek, president and CEO of the members-only retailer, said in a declaration On Friday, fully vaccinated members and guests can enter without a face mask or face shield into Costco stores where the state or local jurisdiction does not have a mask warrant.

In Costco locations where state or local mask mandates remain in place, masks are still needed, Jelinek said.