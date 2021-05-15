Unemployment claims in US fall to 473K as more GOP governors block aid





WASHINGTON (AP) – The number of Americans claiming unemployment benefits fell last week to 473,000, a new weak pandemic and the latest evidence that fewer employers are cutting jobs as consumers increase spending and more more and more companies are reopening.

The decline – the fourth in the past five weeks – coincides with an eruption of states led by Republican governors who have blamed rising unemployment benefits for a slowdown in hiring and acting to cut additional aid.

Thursday’s report from the Ministry of Labor showed applications fell by 34,000 from the 507,000 revised a week earlier. The number of weekly jobless claims – a rough measure of the pace of layoffs – has fallen significantly from a peak of 900,000 in January. Last week’s jobless claims marked the lowest level since March of last year, when the viral pandemic erupted throughout the economy. Declining demands coincide with an ever-improving economy. More and more Americans are venturing out to shop, travel, dine, and gather in places of entertainment. The reopening has gone so quickly that many companies are not yet able to recruit staff as quickly as they would like. In April, employers created 266,000 jobs, far fewer than expected. The surprisingly moderate gain has raised concerns that companies will struggle to create jobs quickly as the economy continues to improve and that it may take longer than expected to restore employment levels before the pandemic. In Thursday’s report on jobless claims, the government said nearly 16.9 million people were receiving unemployment assistance in the week of April 24, the latest period for which data is available. That’s an increase from 16.2 million the week before and suggests hiring was not strong enough last month to pull people out of unemployment. The increase in the number of unemployed has occurred mainly in California and Michigan, where more than 600,000 people have been added to the federal unemployment benefit program that has been put in place for workers and contractors. The slowdown in hiring has led to a political backlash against several federal expansions of unemployment benefits, including an additional $ 300 in weekly benefits paid by the federal government, in addition to state payments of around $ 320 on average. The supplement was included in President Joe Biden’s $ 1.9 trillion stimulus package approved in March and is expected to expire the week of September 6. But so far 12 states – all with GOP governors – have announced that they will stop paying the additional benefit as early as June or July. In Tennessee, for example, Governor Bill Lee said the state would stop issuing the payment on July 3. In Missouri, Governor Mike Parson said on Twitter that it will end on June 12. The 12 states will also end their participation in two federal benefit programs: one that made on-demand workers and self-employed people eligible for the first time, and a second that provides additional weeks of assistance. Together, these programs cover 12.5 million people across the country. Arizona on Thursday said it would stop paying the additional $ 300 on July 10, although it will continue with the two federal benefit programs. Arizona Governor Doug Ducey is also adding a sweetener: a $ 2,000 bonus paid to workers who get and keep full-time employment for at least 10 weeks. Part-time workers will receive $ 1,000. Companies cited the extra $ 300 as the reason they are struggling to hire. An analysis by Bank of America economists found that people who had earned up to $ 32,000 in their previous jobs may receive as much or more income from unemployment assistance. Some unemployed people say that the additional benefit allows them to take more time to look for work, which can make hiring more difficult. There are other factors that help explain why many unemployed people might be reluctant to take a job. Some fear that working in restaurants, hotels or other service industries will expose them to the virus, government surveys show. Additionally, many women, especially working mothers, have had to leave the workforce to care for children who are still in school online for at least part of the week. The Century Foundation, in thanks, estimates that the 12-state decision will cut benefits for 895,000 people. Besides Tennessee and Missouri, the other states are: Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, South Carolina, Utah and Wyoming . In some states, the impact will fall hardest on African Americans, estimates the Century Foundation. Half of those receiving unemployment benefits in Alabama and South Carolina are black; in Mississippi, two-thirds are.

Biden earlier this week took issue with the idea that the $ 300 payment was to blame for the drop in hiring last month. But he also urged the Department of Labor to work with states on renewing requirements that recipients of unemployment assistance must seek employment and take a position if offered. The job search rule was suspended during the pandemic, when many businesses were closed and employment opportunities were scarce. A majority of states have now reinstated it. “Anyone who receives unemployment, who is offered a suitable job has to take the job or lose their unemployment benefits,” Biden said. ___ AP writer Bob Christie has contributed to this story from Phoenix.

