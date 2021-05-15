Business
Is beer turning green? Chinese tax dollars and fuel switch to solar power
Golden sun rays are becoming a key ingredient in the 21st century beer recipe, but just as ales have their dark side, so does solar power.
In the wake of the devastating Colonial Pipeline cyberattack that fueled a gas shortage along the East Coast, the Biden administration’s push towards clean energy sources is back in the spotlight. As Democrats urge U.S. businesses to embrace green energy and offer rich cash incentives, some small businesses are jumping at the opportunity to adapt to government demand.
Just four miles from the White House, Atlas Brew Works was ahead of the curve – flipping the electric switch and going solar in 2015. The capital’s only solar-powered craft brewery sports a 68-kilowatt range of solar panels on its roof this allows it to exploit and store its own electricity.
PIPELINE HACKER COLONIAL DARKSIDE CLAIMS IT TO Cease OPERATIONS
Atlas isn’t the only brewery following the solar energy trend.
California – the nation’s leader with 13 solarized breweries – is home to businesses like Sierra Nevada in Chico, which maintains more than 10,000 solar panels (enough rooftop space to fill three and a half football pitches) and we ‘wait for others to come along. the state owes a large part to progressive tax credits.
The federal government offers a solar tax credit, also known as the investment tax credit (ITC), which allows businesses and homeowners to deduct a portion of their solar costs. Currently, this allows homeowners and businesses to qualify for a federal tax credit equal to 26% of the cost of their solar panel system less cash rebates according to Energy sage. The number was expected to drop in 2021 to 22%, but was recently extended at its current rate until 2022 when President Trump signed the Consolidated Appropriation Law of 2021 end December.
Not only does the federal government offer a tax credit, but state and local governments are also coughing up money – trying to get consumers and businesses to get into solar power. Washington DC is one of the most progressive.
By combining the DC and federal tax credits, local businesses can have more than 87% of their costs covered by taxpayers, meaning that a $ 20,000 installation would cost a business the much cheaper alternative of about $ 2,500 – DC taxpayers taking note.
ILLINOIS SOLAR PLANT CEO ON THE PRICE TAG FOR A SYSTEM IN YOUR HOME
“DC is one of the best places in the country for grants or tax credits [that are] there for solar generation, ”said Justin Cox, founder and CEO of Atlas Brew Works.
“It’s wonderful because you not only get cheaper electricity with the green energy you generate, but you also get renewable solar energy credits, which you can then sell. [on the] walked, ”he remarked.
Cox estimates that Atlas has saved around 35% on its electricity bill since switching to solar in August 2015, although it is more difficult to replicate energy in winter than in summer.
But even still, not everything can be powered by the sun. Cox says they need natural gas to fuel their broilers – what they use to boil wort – one of the most crucial and complex aspects of the brewing process – before it goes. becomes beer.
“I think we would probably still need a utility hookup, so the bigger equipment would get us through those times when we don’t have the sun,” said the owner.
The Biden administration wants to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2035, but solar power is not without market challenges.
China is currently the world’s leading manufacturer of solar panels, but President Biden promises to change that and make the United States a leading manufacturer of solar panels and parts.
However, the United States has a long way to go. Currently, the US solar industry relies on imports totaling 80% of the supply of US solar panels and parts from other countries, according to Energy Digital.
And now, unless something changes in the supply chain, China should benefit the most from the Biden administration’s willingness to switch to solar power. In 2020 alone, China shipped 62% of the world’s solar cells and panels according to SPV Market Research.
CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT FOX BUSINESS
One possible solution to this problem concerns tariffs.
Last March, the Biden administration supported the Trump administration’s position on solar tariffs in a filing with the US Court of International Trade, upsetting progressive solar industry activists who claimed the move was “illegal.”
This was supported by 17 CEOs of solar development companies and renewable energy business organizations in a letter to President Biden, who called President Trump’s 2020 tariff proclamation “punitive and ill-conceived.” In addition, 12 Senate Democrats sent a similar letter to President Biden urging the administration to “repeal [Trump’s] harmful solar tariffs “.
