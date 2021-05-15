Cannabis Canada Weekly: Analysts Bear Third Quarter Aurora; The sundial relies on investment income – Article

Analysts threw cold water after Aurora’s disappointing third quarter results

Analysts have not mince words when it comes to Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s latest quarterly results.

The Edmonton-based cannabis producer reported disappointing third-quarter results Thursday night, missing analysts’ expectations for both earnings and earnings.

Aurora generated just $ 55.1 million in revenue, its lowest amount in six quarters and below the $ 68 million expected by analysts. It also posted an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $ 24 million, larger than the expected loss of $ 10 million.

MKM Partners executive director Bill Kirk, who maintains a “sell” rating and a price target of $ 6 on Aurora, said the company was now a “shell of what it was meant to be.”

“More inventory will be written down, more goodwill will be written down, more assets will be sold for less than book value, and shareholders will continue to dilute,” Kirk said in a report to clients on Friday.

He added that Aurora will find it difficult to differentiate itself in the Canadian cannabis market with its recent management decision to outsource sales functions, a move that could also see it further commoditizing its flower offerings. Kirk cut his revenue forecast for the year 2022 to $ 269.5 million, from $ 353 million.

“With limited success in Canada, Aurora is not allowed to win outside of its home market,” Kirk said.

Other analysts were also bearish on Aurora following the company’s results. According to John Chu, analyst at Desjardins Securities, the 37% drop in the company’s Canadian recreational sales “is becoming a big concern” which signals another substantial loss in market share.

Chu, who lowered his price target on Aurora to $ 8 from $ 11 while maintaining a “sell” rating, said the industry was seeing a sharp drop in sales due to COVID-19 and wholesale replenishment . But the company’s decline is “significantly greater than that of its peers,” notes Chu.

However, Aurora still holds a significant advantage in medical cannabis, both in Canada and abroad, with adjusted gross margins of 59%. This could give the company an edge over its peers and could see it become a potential acquisition target, Aurora CEO Miguel Martin said in a broadcast interview with BNN Bloomberg.

This could provide the company with a solid platform for growth as more countries open their markets to sales of medical jars, said Vivien Azer of Cowen & Co. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Pablo Zuanic also noted. that Aurora deserves some credit for maintaining its lead in the home medical market, but in a note to customers he openly questioned whether the company should pull out of the leisure market altogether.

“While this is likely a contrarian argument given the company’s poor performance in recreational sales over the past few quarters, we may become more constructive on evidence of a growing medical market. and maintaining Aurora is medical leadership, ”Zuanic said.

THE BEST STORIES OF THIS WEEK

Trulieve Ends Week With US $ 2.1B Harvest Deal, Strong First Quarter Results

It’s been a great week for Trulieve. The Florida-based cannabis company has announced a hefty US $ 2.1 billion deal to acquire west coast pot player Harvest Health and Recreation in an all-stock deal. The acquisition will give Trulieve a solid foothold in the Arizona and Pennsylvania cannabis markets, as well as supplant rival Curaleaf Holdings as the largest US cannabis company by profit. In an interview with BNN Bloomberg, Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers said she expects more M&A deals to be announced in the industry amid growing signs that US United will soon legalize cannabis. “It’s really happening all around us and this level of activity will definitely drive further consolidation in the industry,” Rivers said. Additionally, Trulieve reported its first quarter results, with revenues rising 102 percent to US $ 198 million and profit jumping 27 percent to US $ 30.1 million.

Republican congressmen co-introduce new bill to legalize cannabis

As cannabis industry watchers anxiously await the next cannabis reform bill from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a pair of Republican congressmen introduced a bill it would legalize marijuana in a similar way to alcohol. The bill entitled Common Sense Cannabis Reform Act for Veterans, Small Businesses, and Medical Professionals“De-register cannabis as a controlled substance, provide banking metrics to the industry, expand marijuana research efforts, and provide increased access to veterans who require medical marijuana prescriptions. BMO Markets Capital predicts that Schumer’s bill will be released by the end of the month, and that this Republican-led legislation is supposed to serve as a “conversation starter.”

Fire & Flower sued for $ 3M over unused pot store on Toronto’s Mink Mile

Canadian cannabis retailer Fire & Flower is sued by former owner over missed payments related to unopened Toronto location, according to Yahoo! Finance Canada. Court records obtained by Yahoo! found that Fire & Flower was sued for $ 3 million in damages for breaking its rental agreement after it failed to obtain a license to open a legal pot store in a location on Tony Bloor Street in Toronto. In its defense, Fire & Flower claims it should be excused from the contract, and has filed a separate claim against its real estate agent for missing the way the location is within 150 yards of a school. private for children.

Nasdaq to add some more cannabis names with High Tide, Aurora

Nasdaq Adds More Cannabis Names To Its Platform With Aurora Cannabis And High Tide Announcing Their Intention To List On The U.S. Stock Exchange. Aurora revealed its intention to switch to Nasdaq from the New York Stock Exchange in a quarterly publication Thursday, an initiative that should help the pot producer to save on capital market costs. High Tide plans to move to Nasdaq this month following an earlier decision made earlier in consolidate its base of outstanding and issued shares in a ratio of 15 to 1.

Summary of quarterly results: Curaleaf, Fermes villageoises, Aleafia Health

Here is a summary of some of the companies in the cannabis industry that released quarterly results this week:

Green Thumb Industries: First Quarter Revenue Up 89.5 Percent To US $ 194.4 Million, Net Profit Of US $ 10.4 Million, Compared To A Loss Of $ 4.2 Million one year earlier. (Release)

MedMen Enterprises: Third Quarter Revenue Down 27.1 Percent To $ 32 Million, $ 12.3 Million Adjusted EBITDA Loss, Compared To Loss Of $ 24.7 Million one year earlier. (Release)

Acreage Holdings: First quarter revenue up 58 percent to US $ 38.4 million, US $ 1.6 million adjusted EBITDA, compared to a loss of US $ 12.3 million a year earlier. (Release)

Aleafia Health: First Quarter Revenue Down 51 Percent To $ 7.1 Million, $ 3.0 Million Adjusted EBITDA Loss, Compared To A $ 6.8 Million Gain Over Year early. (Release)

Curaleaf: First-quarter revenue up 170 percent to US $ 260 million, US $ 63 million adjusted EBITDA, compared to a gain of US $ 20 million a year earlier. (Release)

Village Farms International: First quarter revenue up 63 percent to US $ 52.4 million, or $ 400,000 in adjusted EBITDA, compared to a gain of $ 1.1 million a year earlier. Village Farms’ Pure Sunfarms cannabis business generated sales of US $ 17.4 million in the quarter. (Release)

Harvest Health and Recreation: First quarter revenue up 101% to $ 88.8 million, $ 26.9 million in adjusted EBITDA, compared to a loss of $ 4.8 million a year earlier. (Release)

Analyst call of the week – Cowen on Sundial

Producers of sundials announced its first quarter results on Tuesday, realizing a slight gain of $ 3.3 million in Adjusted EBITDA despite a 29% drop in revenues to $ 9.8 million. The company said on an analyst call that it expects to see further price suppression in the Canadian cannabis market for at least another quarter, a move that will see the Calgary-based company transfer some of the its resources towards the sale of more high-end products. However, the recent wave of investment from Indiva, Inner Spirit, Valens is helping to offset the challenges its operations face, according to Vivien Azer of Cowen & Co. Azer, which gives Sundial “market performance” and a 12-month price target of US $ 0.75 sees the company’s strategy to deploy capital “to take advantage of the opportunities it sees in the Canadian market.” It also expects Sundial to generate around $ 15 million in investment income in the next quarter.

SPOT CANNABIS PRICE: $ 5.63 per gram – This week’s price is down 1.7% from the previous week, according to the Cannabis Benchmarks Canada Cannabis Spot Index. This is equivalent to US $ 2,103 per pound at current exchange rates.

WEEKLY BUZZ

I knew there were problems in the cannabis industry, but I didn’t think it would happen like this.

Enniskillen, Ont. Mayor Kevin Marriott is Tilray’s decision to close a cannabis greenhouse near Petrolia, Ontario, a move that will reduce the company’s workforce by 225 people.