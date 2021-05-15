Should you (or anyone) buy Ethereum?

Bitcoin’s younger brother is giving it a run for its money.

Ethereum is a digital currency that claims to be “the world’s programmable blockchain.” It’s more nimble than Bitcoin and there’s a good chance you won’t travel far in the cryptocurrency world before you find out.

But what is he doing? And should you buy it? Keep reading to find out.

What is Ethereum?

Ethereum, the world’s second largest cryptocurrency by market cap, is like Bitcoin’s nimble little brother. It uses less energy and enables faster transactions and more business applications.

Many digital currencies run on the Ethereum platform, which was launched in 2015. A new and improved version called “Eth 2” is being rolled out in stages. It will support more transactions per second, consume less power, and improve security.

A big difference between Ethereum and Bitcoin is that its blockchain ledger has smart contract capabilities. Smart contracts are self-executing pieces of code that allow you to perform an action when certain conditions are met.

For example, a smart contract in a digital book can define the royalties to be paid when the book is sold. Or it could mean that an insurer automatically pays in specific situations, without the customer needing to file a claim. Payments could also be set up to transfer automatically as goods move through the stages of a supply chain.

Should you buy it?

Like every investment – but especially crypto investments – there are risks involved in buying Ethereum.

On the one hand, its price is volatile. You might see dramatic gains, but you might also see big drops. Additionally, since cryptocurrencies are a new type of investment, it’s difficult to determine which coins will perform well in the long run.

I put a small amount of money into crypto every month. But before I started, I first built up my emergency fund. I also made sure that my new crypto investment did not come at the expense of my pension contributions.

These moves ensure that I only invest the money that I can reasonably afford to lose. This way, if the price of cryptos collapses tomorrow, I can wait for it to rise again. And if not, I can take the losses.

Where you choose to invest should depend on your own priorities and strategy, but here are the reasons Ethereum might be interesting.

1. A lot of things work on Ethereum

Ethereum is the basis for many exciting applications of blockchain technology. It is designed to be used to create new parts and execute smart contracts. Also, at the moment, you need to own Ethereum if you want to do other things – like trading on certain platforms or buying NFTs. If the crypto world continues to grow, so should Ethereum.

2. Eth 2 will be more environmentally friendly

One concern I have about crypto is the environmental cost. To validate and confirm transactions, a number of cryptocurrencies use a Proof of Work (PoW) model, which uses a lot of energy.

Right now, Bitcoin uses around 130 terawatt-hours (TWh) of energy each year, roughly the same amount of energy as countries like Ukraine or Argentina. Ethereum uses about a fifth of that amount, but it’s still as much as a small country like Ecuador.

Eth 2 will move from the carbon-expensive PoW model to the more energy-efficient Proof of Stake (PoS) model. I won’t go into the technical details here, but estimates suggest the new mining model could reduce its power consumption by 99%.

Eth 2 will also be easier to scale and more secure, which is a bonus.

3. I can stake my Ethereum

One way to earn interest on your crypto is to stake.

Staking involves immobilizing your coins for a set amount of time so that they can be used to mine more coins. One of the challenges is that the staking windows are limited. Once they are full you have to wait for another window.

I don’t have this problem with Ethereum. Right now, many major cryptocurrency exchanges will allow you to bet until the Eth 2 limits are reached. In doing so, you will also participate in the development of Eth 2.

The wrong side? Your Ethereum will be tied up for an indefinite period, which could last up to two years. Since I plan to hold my Ethereum for the long term, I am comfortable with this, especially since I am earning around 8% interest on my coins bet.

What are the risks?

We have already touched on the general risks of cryptocurrencies. There are also certain risks specific to Ethereum that you should be aware of.

First, Ethereum isn’t the only cryptocurrency to offer smart contracts. Currently, several parts are working in this market. They include:

And if these coins can do better, there’s a chance they could knock Ethereum down from the top spot.

There is also the ever-present danger of piracy. Not only could the hot exchange or wallet in which you store your currencies be hacked, but the Ethereum network itself could be hacked as well.

That is why it is better to be safe than sorry. As with any investment, don’t just take my advice – or anyone’s advice on social media. Do your research and try to understand what the cryptocurrency you are interested in is actually doing and what its long term potential is.