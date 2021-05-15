Opinion: Don’t be a sitting duck when this stock rally wears off, here’s what to do now

The three-day sale was a stark reminder that stocks are not bulletproof. In this case, one of the catalysts was the surge in inflation in the United States to a 13-year high. Institutional investors are not in favor of inflation and they have sold.

Then stocks rebounded in the last two weeks of trading, recouping much of the earlier losses and pushing the major indices above their 50-day moving averages.

Keep in mind that the primary goal of investors and traders is to reduce or limit risk. The second goal is to make a profit. After a crazy week and a volatile market, here are six ways to make sure your investment portfolio is positioned correctly in the face of market movements:

1. If the indices fall below their moving averages, take action: Traders and investors should watch the moving averages, especially the 50, 100 and 200 days. When the indices slipped a few days ago, the S&P 500 SPX,

for example, did not break its 50 day moving average at 4050. If it had been, and had remained below the average, this would have been a strong sell signal. to maintain control.

Anytime the major indices fall below their 50-day (red flag), 100-day (big deal), or 200-day (welcome to the bear market) moving average and stay below, savvy investors consider lowering long positions. The last thing you want is to be caught off guard. Here are the moving averages of the main US indices as of May 14:

Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA,

: 33,442 (50 days); 32 195 (100 days) and 30 292 (200 days).

S&P 500: 4063 (50 days); 3,941 (100 days) and 3,701 (200 days).

Nasdaq Composite COMP,

: 13,539 (50 days); 13,438 (100 days) and 12,479 (200 days).

2. Stick to your investment plan: If you don’t have an investment or trading plan yet, do so. Evaluate what you own, take out losers who are unlikely to bounce back, and make sure your assets are diversified.

Create a plan based on facts, not emotions. If you don’t have a plan, you are likely to give in to fear and sell when the market plunges, or buy in panic when the market rebounds. Investing or trading on the basis of emotion is a losing game.

Another reason to have a plan is to prepare for the worst case scenario. Your plan is like an insurance policy and should be reviewed at least once a year.

3. Average cost in dollars in index funds: If you are a long-term investor or trader, consider averaging a preset amount monthly in a low-cost index fund, such as an S&P 500 Core Index Fund.

This way you buy at lower prices when the market collapses and at higher prices when the market rebounds. If you are a trader, you should also use this strategy. Why? Because the key to success in trading, investing and in life is diversification.

4. Diversify: Three rules for investors and traders: sell losers; reduce or manage risks and diversify your investments.

Diversification just means not putting all of your eggs in one basket. Have a basic mix of stocks and bonds and some in alternative investments. Buy covered calls (more on that later). Own real estate. And make sure you keep plenty of cash for emergencies and for bargaining when the market goes down. By diversifying, you can survive market downturns or even a bear market.

5. Buy the large dips: Investors who missed the rally wait for indices to drop significantly so they can buy cheaper stocks. The market is an auction, and right now it is trading near record highs.

Trying to time the market by buying the downside is not easy because you never know how low stocks or indices can be. If you do, don’t buy on the way down (trying to catch a falling knife is dangerous). Confirmation that the market has stopped its fall will be made when prices go sideways for a while.

6. Sell covered call options: One of the less risky options strategies is to rent your stocks to options speculators. With this strategy, you sell covered calls on stocks you own. You receive a premium for leasing your inventory, but in exchange you temporarily relinquish control of when the inventory is sold. This is not a strategy to use when the market or your stocks are volatile (like now). It is worth exploring in flat or moderately bullish market environments.

What to do now

Was this latest market sell-off just a three-day failure or a worse sign in the days to come? If you are a trader, you will take advantage of increased volatility to try to make daily or weekly profits, but for most investors the answer is basic: reduce risk by increasing cash. This bull market is showing signs of slowing, especially as many of the stronger stocks are weakening.

Often times, those one or two day sales have been a giveaway for downside investors, but it’s also a dangerous move to take in the event of a sharp drop or free fall. One of these days the market will plunge, and continue to plunge downside buying investors. This is when you will be happy to have a plan, a diversified portfolio, and plenty of cash.

Michael Sincere (michaelsincere.com) is the author of Understanding Options, Understanding Stocks, and its latest edition, Make Money Trading Options, which introduces simple options strategies to beginners.

