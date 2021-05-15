Business
Mortgage rates today, May 15, and rate forecasts for next week
Current mortgage and refinancing rates
Average mortgage rates edged down yesterday. It was a welcome end to a mediocre week for these rates. Because this saw goes up (some appreciable) on the four preceding working days.
Once again, it must be said that next week’s mortgage rates are unpredictable. It is not an escape route. But this strange phase of the economic recovery makes short-term forecasts less than useless. Read on to find out why.
Current mortgage and refinancing rates
|Program
|Mortgage rate
|APR*
|Switch
|Conventional 30 years fixed
|3.061%
|3.066%
|-0.03%
|Conventional 15 years fixed
|2.281%
|2,399%
|+ 0.03%
|Conventional 20 years fixed
|2.781%
|2,873%
|Unchanged
|Conventional 10 years fixed
|1,942%
|2.108%
|Unchanged
|30 years FHA fixed
|2.813%
|3.47%
|Unchanged
|15-year fixed FHA
|2,498%
|3.099%
|Unchanged
|ARM FHA 5 years
|2.5%
|3,194%
|Unchanged
|Fixed VA 30 years
|2.497%
|2.671%
|Unchanged
|15-year fixed VA
|2.25%
|2,571%
|Unchanged
|5-year VA ARM
|2.5%
|2,372%
|Unchanged
Prices are provided by our network of partners and may not reflect the market. Your rate may be different.
COVID-19 Mortgage Updates: Mortgage lenders change rates and rules due to COVID-19. To see the latest news on the impact of the coronavirus on your home loan, click here.
Should you lock in a mortgage rate today?
Aside from yesterday, mortgage rates are currently at their highest level since April 21, according to Mortgage News Daily. Yes, they could go down further. But the heady days of the first half of April, where they dropped steadily, seem unlikely to recur anytime soon.
Guess they could climb higher over the next month or so, but not necessarily abruptly. However, we are currently in uncharted economic territory. And no one can be sure of much. Read on for details.
Personally, I believe that you need to be careful when choosing whether to lock in or float a rate. And I’d rather lose a bit by blocking too early rather than risk losing a lot by floating too long. But, if you take the opposite point of view, that’s fine. Right now, these decisions have more to do with your personal risk tolerance than an informed choice based on empirical data.
So my general recommendations remain:
- LOCK in case of closure 7 days
- LOCK in case of closure 15 days
- LOCK in case of closure 30 days
- LOCK in case of closure 45 days
- LOCK in case of closure 60 days
However, with so much uncertainty at the moment, your instincts could easily turn out to be as good as mine or better. So let your instincts and your personal risk tolerance guide you.
What drives current mortgage rates
Yesterday, Comerica Bank’s weekly economic electronic bulletin described the current situation well:
This week’s US economic indicators show how weird the economy is right now and will be for a while. Shockwaves from COVID lockdowns, massive monetary and fiscal stimulus, reopenings and policy unfolding are rippling through the system.
Comerica Bank, Comerica Economic Weekly, April 14, 2021
This leaves many economists struggling to find traction as their models and theories are exposed to this quirk. So some believe that seriously high (perhaps out of control) inflation is at stake. Others think it is highly unlikely.
The great inflation debate
During the week, economist Paul Krugman sharp (paywall) to a large number of colleagues who predicted high inflation as the Obama administration boosted the economy during the Great Recession. Then, like now, there was a period when inflation got hotter than usual.
But it only lasted a few months. And, after that, it settled into its normal range.
In reality, no one can be sure what will happen. But if significantly higher inflation does occur, mortgage rates are very likely to rise rapidly. And only the current fear of future inflation is already putting upward pressure on them. Worse yet, there is a secondary risk: that enough of us buy the story of runaway inflation to make it a self-fulfilling prophecy.
Of course, inflation is not the only possible cause of rising mortgage rates. If the economic boom predicted by the Federal Reserve materializes, that could be enough to push these rates significantly higher on its own.
But there are also risks that could bring them down. The most obvious of these is the possible emergence in the future of a new variant of the vaccine-resistant COVID-19 virus. If this were to take hold, it could kill the economic recovery and bring us back to square one, including very low mortgage rates.
Economic reports next week
This week’s most influential economic report is unlikely to be an economic report at all. These are the minutes from the last Federal Reserve Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. It is the Fed’s main monetary policy body. And invariably, investors and analysts are looking at every word.
But the others listed below are unlikely to trigger pulses. Plus, regular readers will know that the markets have ignored most of the economic reports in recent weeks. The following effects may therefore be different from the usual ones:
- Tuesday May building permits and starts
- Wednesday Minutes of the last FOMC meeting
- Thursday April index of main economic indicators. No more new weekly unemployment insurance claims
- Friday April sales of existing homes. Plus the initial readings (“flashes”) of the May Purchasing Manager Indexes for Markit’s Services and Manufacturing
So beware of Wednesday’s FOMC minutes.
Mortgage interest rate forecast for next week
Unfortunately, nothing has changed. And mortgage rates remain largely unpredictable. Now that you know “how weird the economy is right now,” in the words of Comerica Bank (above), I hope you forgive me.
Mortgage and refinancing rates generally move in tandem. But note that refinancing rates are currently a bit higher than those for purchase mortgages. This gap will likely remain fairly constant as they evolve.
In the meantime, a recent regulatory change has made most mortgages for investment property and vacation homes more expensive.
How your mortgage interest rate is determined
Mortgage and refinancing rates are generally determined by prices in a secondary market (similar to stock or bond markets) where mortgage-backed securities are traded.
And it depends heavily on the economy. Mortgage rates therefore tend to be high when things are going well and low when the economy is struggling.
Your part
But you play an important role in determining your own mortgage rate in five ways. You can significantly affect it by:
- Find your best mortgage rate They vary widely from lender to lender
- Improve Your Credit Score Even a small increase can make a big difference to your rate and payments
- Save the Biggest Down Payment You Can Lenders love you to have real skin in this game
- Keep your other loans small The lower your other monthly commitments, the more mortgage you can afford
- Choosing Your Mortgage Carefully Are you better off with a conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, jumbo or whatever loan?
The time spent getting those ducks in a row can earn you lower rates.
Remember, it’s not just a mortgage rate
Be sure to factor in all of your future homeownership costs when determining how much mortgage you can afford. So focus on your “PITI” This is your Pmain (repays the borrowed amount), Iinterest (the price of the loan), (the property) Taxes and (owners) Insurance. Our mortgage calculator can help.
Depending on your mortgage type and the amount of your down payment, you may also need to pay for mortgage insurance. And it can easily be boiled down to three digits each month.
But there are other potential costs. You will therefore have to pay homeowners association dues if you choose to live somewhere with an HOA. And, wherever you live, you should expect repair and maintenance costs. There is no owner to call when things go wrong!
Finally, you will have a hard time forgetting the closing costs. You can see those reflected in the Annual Percentage Rate (APR) that will be shown to you. Because it spreads them out efficiently over the term of your loan, making it higher than your regular mortgage rate.
But you may be able to get help with those closing costs. and your down payment, especially if you are a first-time buyer. Lily:
Down payment assistance programs in all states for 2021
Mortgage rate methodology
Mortgage Reports receive daily rates based on selected criteria from multiple lending partners. We arrive at an average rate and an APR for each type of loan to display in our graph. Because we average a range of rates, it gives you a better idea of what you might find in the market. In addition, we average the rates for the same types of loans. For example, fixed FHA with fixed FHA. The end result is a good overview of daily rates and how they have changed over time.
