That’s the secret to beating the stock market
Beating the stock market is widely regarded as the crown jewel of investing. Many try and fail. There’s a reason 90% of actively traded funds underperform their benchmark. No one has a crystal ball. As long as human emotions permeate the halls of the New York Stock Exchange, the rows and columns of online brokerage accounts, and the thumbs of Robinhood investors, the stock market is going to do crazy things.
Here is the simple secret you need to know to beat the stock market, along with some tools you can use to stay on track through the ups and downs.
Trying to beat the stock market is the worst way to beat the stock market
It sounds counterintuitive, but actively trying to beat the stock market in the short term is actually one of the worst ways to beat the stock market. This can lead to short-term thinking, putting too much emphasis on quarterly performance, falling prey to market trends and volatility, and losing sight of long-term investment theses.
Actively trying to beat the stock market each year inflates the importance of short-term chance and ward off growth trends. A focus on AmazonThe 2005 net income would have ignored the paradigm shift towards e-commerce and cloud computing. Observing the cosmetics of the iPhone 5C in 2013 could have made you miss Appleappreciation on the part of six times in the past eight years.
Quarterly performance is not the ultimate solution, but it does have some value, especially for following the long-term investment thesis. In the case of United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS), its recent quarters have illustrated the power of the company’s fleet expansion, e-commerce push and the highly profitable international segment. The company has been able to deliver impressive results that bolster its five-to-10-year plans.
The dynamics of a market rally
Every rally or downturn in the market is led by some sectors more than others. Last year, discretionary tech and consumer stocks S&P 500‘s and the Nasdaqearnings. This year, energy and industrials, financials and materials stocks are gaining ground while growth stocks are plummeting.
Warren Buffett joked that he is likely to underperform raging bull markets because he keeps a lot of money and doesn’t like paying too much for stocks. And of course, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) has underperformed the market over the past decade. But that doesn’t make Buffett a bad investor.
If you are a value or income investor at heart, it would have been very difficult to outperform the market last year. The same is true if you are a small cap growth investor this year.
Trying to beat the market every year can lead to investing in companies you don’t understand or taking too much risk in the pursuit of outperformance. It’s one thing to learn about a new business or diversify your portfolio, but speculation can lead to bad things.
What big investors do
Buffett and Cathie Wood have very contrasting investment styles. But Berkshire Hathaway and Ark Invest focus on long-term growth trends, not short-term cycles.
Buffett’s classic value has led Berkshire Hathaway to produce one of the most impressive decades-long track records in market history.
Ark Invest’s big ideas presentation for 2021 did not focus on the price of Bitcoin a year from now or whether Elon Musk would nail his SNL debut. Rather, Wood and his team looked to 2030 and beyond to try and pick the top 15 growth trends in the industry. And then from there, select the actions that they think have the best chance of success.
Buffett and Wood aside, former Fool Morgan Housel emphasizes the importance of playing the game for the long haul in his book The psychology of money. To paraphrase, Housel acknowledges that many investors don’t care about fundamentals or long-term trends at all and just day trading for a quick buck. These investors can thus move the needle in a significant way, so it is important to be aware of their power without playing in their game.
Tax consequences when trying to beat the market
Actively trying to beat the market can be bad for your wallet and increase your IRS bill. This is because short-term capital gains are taxed at a higher rate than long-term capital gains and dividends.
Switching from one sector to another and catching the latest growth trend can quickly add to the tax bill. Split stocks and $ 0 trading fees fuel day trading daredevils. But they can also serve as tools to gain a lower entry point in a high nominal price stock like Free market or start a position in a new action.
The direct line of investment
Whether it’s psychological, material, or fiscal, trying to beat the market every year misses the big picture. In 10 or 20 years, you won’t care whether you beat the market in 2021 or not. All that matters is the creation of value, the quality of life and the nest egg needed to enjoy a fulfilling retirement. The stock market is one of the best ways to increase wealth over time. Beating the market in any given year is little more than bragging rights.
This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Challenging an investment thesis – even one of our own – helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.
