Prosus takes another step forward to close its store at Tencent

In the wake of its recent $ 14.6 billion sale Tencent (OTC: TCEHY) equities, European technology holding company Prosus (OTC: PROSY), which is majority owned by a South African company Naspers (OTC: NPSNY), has just made another important decision to close its huge discount on the value of its assets. Prosus’ tech assets include a still massive 29% stake in Chinese internet giant Tencent, as well as other internet businesses in food delivery, online classifieds, digital payments and more. of agricultural technology.

Although Naspers separated Prosus in 2019 and repurchased $ 5 billion of shares from 2020, the massive haircut in these two holding companies remains. Management estimates Prosus’ net asset value (NAV) to be around $ 257 billion, but its current market capitalization is only $ 163 billion, which is a whopping 37% discount. Meanwhile, through its roughly 73% stake in Prosus, Naspers’ net asset value is estimated at $ 187 billion, but its market cap is only $ 92 billion, more than a 50% discount!

In an effort to remove some of the structural hurdles that could lead to this chronic undervaluation, Prosus has just unveiled another milestone in this multi-year financial engineering journey – but will it work this time around?

The new plan: a huge share swap and hopefully an increase in trading

In the new plan, Prosus will exchange its shares for shares of Naspers. For those who might say, “Wait a minute, isn’t that circular logic – owning shares in the company that you own?” The answer is yes, but it is not without precedent in the business world. For example, many Japanese companies have been practicing for a long time keiretsu, a complex cross-shareholding strategy, which serves to align interests and avoid attempts to take over.

Here the objective is different. As part of this plan, Prosus aims to acquire 45.8% of Naspers in addition to the remaining 3.7% it currently owns following the recent $ 5 billion share buyback, which will result in a total participation of Naspers at 49.5%. Naspers will technically still own the same amount of Prosus, but since Prosus will own almost half of Naspers, the free float of Prosus will drop from 26.8% of the company now to 59.7%. During this time, Naspers’ float will decrease by 45.8%.

Why it could generate value for both parties

Investors who are not familiar with this story may be confused as to why these companies are making these complex financial engineering moves. The answer is that management believes the huge net asset value discounts are a symptom of the exchanges, ETFs, and indices these two companies trade on.

Due to Tencent’s massive rise over the years, Naspers grew with it and quickly became a huge part of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), reaching almost 25% of the entire South African market. Long before that time, Naspers had started trading at a discount to the value of his stake in Tencent. The theory is that asset managers invested in South African ETFs and mutual funds were forced to sell Naspers because their share of holdings became too large. The original 2019 spin-off of Prosus was aimed at reducing the size of Naspers on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

When Naspers moved Prosus to the Euronext stock exchange in 2019, its weighting on the JSE increased from around 24% to 16%. But given Tencent’s massive run during the pandemic, Naspers outperformed other South African stocks and again hit that 23% to 24% allocation on the JSE. This increased weighting is probably what prompted further action. Assuming the share swap takes place, Naspers’ weighting on the JSE would fall again to around 15% from over 23%. Thus, reducing Naspers’ float will once again give it leeway to grow again towards its net asset value.

Why would Naspers shareholders exchange more discounted shares for less discounted Prosus?

At the proposed exchange ratio of 2.27 to 1, Naspers shareholders who would exchange their shares for Prosus would realize an increase in value in the short term, as Prosus trades at less than a discount to the net asset value. . But beyond the immediate increase in value of around 7% (at today’s prices), management believes that the transaction would also allow Prosus to reduce its discount as well.

Indeed, even if Prosus is today a monster of 163 billion dollars, only more than a quarter of its shares are listed on the stock exchange. A number of European ETFs and indices are weighted based on a company’s liquid free float, not overall market capitalization, so management believes that this underweighting in various European ETFs has contributed to the downturn. discount of the Prosus. In theory, as the public free float of Prosus goes from 26.8% to almost 60%, it should reach a higher weighting in index funds and ETFs, which will theoretically increase its share price and reduce the haircut.

What should Naspers shareholders do?

Naspers shareholders will have the choice of whether or not to exchange their shares. It’s a tough call because you need to know if these currency and liquidity issues are really the culprits for the massive discounts in every stock. There really is no way to know if the discounts will close after the trade or which of the two discounts will close faster. After all, Naspers shareholders were probably hoping that Prosus would further close its discount after its 2019 fallout, but that didn’t really happen. Naspers shareholders can expect to receive documents containing details of the deal, which is expected to take place in the third quarter of 2021.

While it’s impossible to know if this move will work, it’s at least very encouraging to see the management’s recent efforts. In the past six months, Prosus management launched a $ 5 billion buyout plan, “cut” $ 14.6 billion from Tencent’s stake in April, and has now completed this share swap. . Obviously, management is as focused on closing the discount as it is on growing its non-Tencent business. This should encourage investors that the Naspers / Prosus complex will likely appreciate towards the value of its assets over time.

However, how long and how many additional financial engineering moves it will take to get there is one to guess.