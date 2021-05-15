ISDH Reports 5 More COVID-19 Deaths, 25K More Fully Vaccinated Hoosiers

Suggest a correction
INDIANAPOLIS The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported that an additional 25,139 Hoosiers were now fully vaccinated on Saturday.
To date, 2,495,691 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 2,282,103 people have been fully immunized.
The ISDH said the fully vaccinated number includes people who received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine alone.
The ISDH also reported 798 other positive coronavirus cases and announced on Saturday 5 additional confirmed deaths from COVID-19.
The latest data from the ISDH dashboard shows the 7-day all-test positivity rate of 5.1%, with a cumulative rate of 8.7% positive.
A historic load of negative and positive labs resulted in the addition of 9,041 historical tests administered, 2,478 individuals tested and 372 historical cases to Saturday’s counts. These cases are not included in the new counts.
Since the start of the pandemic, the ISDH has reported 734,736 total positive cases and 13,054 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 417 probable deaths from COVID-19.
As of May 10, the GDI County Metric Map shows 40 in blue, 45 in yellow, 6 in orange, and 0 in red. The map is updated every Wednesday.
The weekly score is determined by each country’s weekly cases per 100,000 population and its 7-day all-test positivity rate.
The latest hospitalization figures show 832 COVID-19 patients in total: 615 confirmed and 217 under investigation.
The ISDH reports that 34.6% of intensive care beds and 79% of ventilators are available statewide.
Hoosiers aged 16 and over are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To plan, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or need assistance.
Appointments and walk-in visits are welcome at the former Roosevelt High School in Gary, which offers Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines. The Gary Clinic offers immunizations from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm CDT at 2401 Harrison St., Gary, IN 46407. Free transportation to and from the site is available through the Gary Public Transportation Corporation (GPTC) and through a partnership between IU Health and Lyft. Linguistic interpretation and support for the disabled, hard of hearing or visually impaired are also available on site.
Mobile vaccination clinics will be held this week according to the following schedule:
Today:
Kosciusko County
9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Center lake pavilion
119 E. Canal St., Warsaw, IN 46580
Elkhart County:
9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Tolson Center
1320 avenue Benham, Elkhart, IN 46516
Today-Monday:
9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
INDYCAR parking
4551 W. 16th St., Indianapolis, IN 46222
Tuesday Wednesday:
Grant County:
9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Ivy Tech Community College
261 S. Commerce Dr., Marion, IN 46953
Tuesday Thursday:
Lawrence County:
9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Bedford First Assembly of God
2601 27e St., Bedford, IN 47421
Whitley County:
9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
First Church of God
1200 Depoy Dr., Columbia City, IN 46725
Cass County:
9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Logansport Visitor Center
418 4e St., Logansport, IN 46947
Thursday-Saturday:
Elkhart County:
9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Goshen High School
401 Lincolnway East, Goshen, IN 46526
Howard County:
Second Baptist Missionary Church 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
819 N. Apperson Way, Kokomo, IN 46901
Hoosiers with an appointment at a state-hosted public vaccination site can get a free UBER ride. Call 2-1-1 or (866) 211-9966 to receive a voucher to cover the cost of an Uber ride to and from your immunization appointments.
