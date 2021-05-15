Mavacamten delivers exciting long-term results in HCM

Patients with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) exhibited changes in symptomatic, functional, and structural biomarkers over a period of just over 6 months. Mavacamten reduces the hypercontractile state of the heart by resetting the myosin heads to a normal state, explained Jay Edelberg, MD, PhD, responsible for the development of heart failure and cardiomyopathy at Bristol Myers Squibb.

Data from the mavacamten (Bristol Myers Squibb) from the EXPLORER-HCM trial were released earlier today during the session, Health Benefits of Mavacamten in Patients with Symptomatic Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy: results of the EXPLORER-HCM randomized clinical trial, at ACC.21, the 70th Scientific Session of the American College of Cardiology.

Transcription

Can you briefly discuss the EXPLORER-HCM phase 3 data on mavacamten?

So we are really excited about what EXPLORER has done for our patients. We recruited patients with a symptomatic form of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy and we recruited 251 patients randomized to receive mavacamten or placebo over a period of 30 weeks. What we saw was really exciting.

Our patients presented structural, functional and symptomatic biomarker changes, all under treatment with mavacamten, over a little over 6 months. Their New York Heart Association class improved, patient-reported outcomes improved, their exercise capacity as measured by peak VO2 and other measures improved. Their gradients have been markedly reduced. Other important parameters have been improved. Their stress and wall injury biomarkers all improved.

We are really excited about what this means for our patients.

How does the mavacamten mechanism work to modulate cardiac myosin and regulate hypercontractility?

So with HCM, the heart is basically in a hypercontracted state for many. The heart’s motor, the sarcomere, has too many myosin heads engaged. It’s basically about working overtime all the time which leads to hypertrophy and bad effects for our patients. This is mainly due to genetics. Too many myosin heads are engaged.

What mavacamten does is that it helps bring them back to a normal state so that the heart can expand when it needs it, but it returns to this normal state of myosin head engagement. And this translates for our patients by being able to reduce this hypercontractility. As a result, the dynamic gradient is reduced and our patients feel and function better.

Why is it important to address the actual mechanism of obstructive HCM versus symptoms?

So with HCM, especially with obstructive forms of the disease, what we are seeing is dynamic obstruction of the exit pathways. You can see this gradient and these symptoms exist at rest. And it can get worse when patients exercise. And so, the mainstay of therapy has really been to stop the hearts from exercising in the first place, essentially getting beta blockers to limit the heart’s ability to increase its rate.

With mavacamten, we target the cause of the disease with the sarcomeric state, which allows the heart to return to normal function. Thus, our patients are able to relieve their gradient and improve their symptoms and improve their function by essentially resetting where the heart was. We’re not just trying to cover up the symptoms by lowering the heart rate. Were trying to treat the disease.

What have we learned about mavacamten since the publication of the results of phase 3 last August?

Well, what we’re reporting here to the American College of Cardiology is the continued benefit we’re seeing in our patients here. We had good results in the Phase 2 study of PIONEER and continuation of these is our open extension. With EXPLORER, we continued to treat all patients who were both on medication and on placeb in a long-term extension. We have seen that these results show that our patients continue to benefit from it. Symptoms and overall structural changes, biomarkers, are all improved. The effects of mavacamten are long lasting when we continue to study them.

We also see the results of the expanded patient-reported outcome analysis, KCCQ [Kansas City Cardiomyopathy Questionnaire], showing all the elements of the KCCQ. The way patients feel has improved, with some patients seeing really dramatic improvements. They demonstrate what we knew: that mavacamten helps our patients feel so much better. And now we can see that he’s actually doing it for the long haul.