SEC Reopens Comment Period on 2016 Universal Power of Attorney Proposal – Corporate / Commercial Law

In October 2016, the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) proposed changes to the federal proxy rules that would mandate the mandatory use of a universal proxy card in electoral contests and require that each proxy card include the names of all nominees named in any proxy statement (the “Release Proposal”).1 Our memorandum of November 2016 dealing with the release proposal is available

here. On April 16, 2021, the SEC reopened the comment period on the proposed version until June 7, 2021 and also raised additional questions for comment (the “reopening version”).2 This memorandum summarizes the proposed version and highlights some of the issues raised for comment in the proposed version and the reopened version.

I. The 2016 universal power of attorney proposal

Under the rules amended by the discharge proposal, a registrant’s proxy card would include the candidates of any dissenting shareholder, as well as their own candidates, and vice versa. The proposed changes are intended to allow shareholders who vote by proxy to be able to express their preference, candidate by candidate, among all candidates, to replicate the voting rights that a shareholder would have if the shareholder voted in person. by ballot at a meeting of shareholders. .

A. Sincerity Candidate definition and abbreviated slate rule

The current proxy rules state that no proxy can confer the power to vote for a candidate unless the candidate has consented to be named in the proxy circular, ie.authentic

candidate.”3 This prevents either party to a contested election from including an opposing party candidate on their proxy card without that candidate’s express permission. In practice, this translates into a proxy card that lists candidates on only one side of the contest or the other, while in-person voters have the option to vote for candidates on both sides. In addition, the “shortlist rule” was enacted to allow dissidents seeking to elect a minority to the board of directors to seek permission to vote for some of the nominees listed on their proxy card. However, under this rule, shareholders are limited to voting for the combination of candidates chosen either by the dissenters or by the registrant.

The proposed version seeks to modify the definition of “good faith nominee” by modifying the requirement that a nominee consents to be named in “the” proxy circular to refer instead to “a” circular. solicitation of proxies. This would allow registrants and dissenters to include all willing director nominees on their proxy cards, rather than being limited to only those nominees who have consented to be named in a particular proxy circular. The proposed version also aims to eliminate the short slate rule (for registrants other than funds and business development companies), as the rule would no longer be needed.

B. Rule 14a-19: Proposal for a mandatory universal proxy card

The release proposal also includes a new rule 14a-19 (e), which would require that proxy cards used in any non-exempt solicitation in a contested election include the names of all candidates duly nominated for the election. to the board. Together with the proposed change of good faith candidates, this proposed rule would, in practice, require each party to a contested election to distribute a separate proxy card including the names of all the nominees for director office for whom proxies are solicited, whether by society. or dissident shareholders.

To allay potential concerns, the proposed version includes some notice and timeframe requirements. A dissident group that intends to solicit proxies for its own nominees would be required to give notice to the company at least 60 days prior to the anniversary of the previous year’s annual meeting, in addition to complying with the notification requirements set out in the company’s constituting documents. . In addition, the company would be required to give dissidents at least 50 days’ notice prior to the anniversary of the previous year’s annual meeting of all of the company’s nominees (if they are not already listed in the information circular). The dissident group would then be required to file its final proxy statement no later than 25 days before the meeting or five days after the Company files its final proxy statement. Notably, in order to solicit proxies under the new universal proxy rule, dissidents would be required to solicit holders of at least a majority of the shares eligible to vote for the election of directors.

C. Other modifications

The proposed version also includes proposed changes to clarify the voting options that would apply to all director elections. These amendments include (1) amending Rule 14a-4 (b) to (a) from Rule 14a-4 (b) to (a) requiring an “against” option rather than an option of “ deny the right to vote ”on the proxy card for director elections when votes cast against a candidate and (b) allow shareholders to“ abstain ”in a director election governed by a voting standard majority if they are neutral towards a candidate for the post of director, and (2) modify point 21 (b) of Annex 14A to require the disclosure of a “withhold” the effects of the vote .

II. request for comments

A. Original questions from 2016

The SEC included numerous requests for comment in the proposed version, including:

“Would a mandatory universal proxy system lead to confusion for investors, such as confusion as to which party a candidate supports?”

“Should we make the use of universal proxies optional rather than mandatory?”

“The proposed changes to [the “bona fide

nominee” rule] be adopted without proposed rule 14a-19, which would require the mandatory use of universal proxies?

nominee” rule] be adopted without proposed rule 14a-19, which would require the mandatory use of universal proxies? “Are there reasons why our rules should not seek to replicate the vote that could be obtained at a shareholders’ meeting in this way?”

Additional questions for 2021

Since the publication of the proposal, there have been many developments in proxy contests, corporate governance and shareholder activism, including contests where one or both parties have used a universal proxy card and increased use of virtual meetings. In response to these developments, the SEC reopened the comment period for the proposed version and asked additional questions for comment, including:

“How should we consider the recent increase in the number of companies with dual or multi-class equity structures in determining a minimum solicitation requirement?”

“Since [Proposing] Liberation, there were several high-profile contested elections among registrants that were significantly larger than the typical proxy contest target. How does this development affect any aspect, including costs and benefits, of the proposed rules? “

“To what extent should [the increase in frequency of

virtual shareholder meetings] affect our assessment of

[Proposing Release]? How are virtual meetings likely or not to affect the nature of proxy contests in the future, such as their frequency or objectives? “

III. Conclusion

After a hiatus of nearly four years, the universal power of attorney and related rule changes are back on the SEC’s agenda in the short term. The final forms of the proposed changes will be of interest to both registrants and those proposing their own administrators.

