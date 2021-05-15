End of streak of 21 days of gas price hikes in LA County – NBC Los Angeles





A series of 21-day increases in the average price of a gallon of regular self-service gasoline in Los Angeles County ended on Saturday when it fell a tenth of a cent to $ 4.17. The average price rose 14.5 cents during the streak, including half a cent on Friday, to reach its highest amount since October 21, 2019, according to figures from the AAA and the news service. oil prices. It is 3.4 cents more than a week ago, 18.4 cents more than a month ago and $ 1.305 more than a year ago. The average price is up 93.8 cents year-to-date, mainly due to a series of 59 60-day increases totaling 57.9 cents that ended on March 21. A streak of 17 increases in 18 days in the Orange County average price ended on Saturday when it was unchanged, remaining at $ 4.13. It rose 12.2 cents over the previous 18 days, including four tenths of a hundred on Friday, to reach its highest amount since October 21, 2019. President Joe Biden has called on Americans to avoid buying unnecessary gasoline as the Colonial Pipeline reopens after hackers shut it down earlier this week. The president also issued a warning to sellers against price abuse and said the United States was working with the Russian leadership to take decisive action against the hackers, who the FBI says are not Russian but are based in Russia. The Orange County average price is 2.7 cents more than a week ago, 17.6 cents more than a month ago and $ 1.309 more than a year ago. It has risen 92.2 cents year-to-date, mainly due to a series of 72 increases in 73 days totaling 68.1 cents that ended on March 20. The sharp price increases from a year ago are the result of large drops at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, when driving and demand fell dramatically due to door-to-door orders intended to reduce the spread of the virus . A more appropriate comparison would be with the average prices of two years ago. The Los Angeles County average price is 11.4 cents higher than it was on May 15, 2019, while the Orange County average price is 10.1 cents higher.

