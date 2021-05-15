Public health officials urge consumers to check for yogurt linked to outbreak





Washington state public health officials today announced a likely link between PCC Community Market brand organic yogurt and an outbreak of E. Coli which hits children hard. The yogurt is produced by Pure Eire Dairy. The epidemic now includes 11 confirmed cases, including six children under the age of 10, infected with genetically linked bacteria. Counties with cases include Benton (1), King (8), Snohomish (1), and Walla Walla (1). Seven people were hospitalized. Three people developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, a serious complication, according to a statement this morning from the Washington Department of Health. Pure Eire Dairy recalled all of its organic PCC yogurt on Friday, May 14, after epidemic patients reported eating it before becoming ill. All flavors and best before dates of 8 ounce and 16 ounce yogurts sold under the PCC brand have been recalled. The company and public health officials are urging consumers to check yogurt at home. Anyone who has the yogurt on hand should not eat it and should throw it away. The following PCC deli products also contain PCC Organic Yogurt: Yoghurt (salad bar) Butter chicken (hot bar and casseroles to go) Spicy yellow curry chicken (hot bar and casseroles to go) Tzatziki sauce (cereal bowl bar, take out spreads) Sticky Caramel Pudding (chilled desserts) The state’s health department is coordinating with local health jurisdictions to identify cases linked to the outbreak using genetic testing of the bacteria and investigating possible causes. In this type of investigation, public health staff interview patients, look for commonalities, and work with local and federal partners to trace foods that may have caused the illness. About E. coli infections Anyone who has eaten any of the products involved and who has developed symptoms of an E. coli infection should see a doctor and inform their doctor of their possible exposure to the bacteria. Specific tests are needed to diagnose infections, which can mimic other illnesses. Symptoms of E. coli infections vary for each person, but often include severe stomach cramps and diarrhea, which is often bloody. Some patients may also have a fever. Most patients recover within five to seven days. Others may develop serious or life-threatening symptoms and complications, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). About 5 to 10 percent of people diagnosed with E. coli infections develop a life-threatening complication of kidney disease known as hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS). Symptoms of HUS include fever, abdominal pain, feeling very tired, decreased frequency of urination, small bruising or unexplained bleeding, and pallor. Many people with HUS recover within weeks, but some suffer permanent injuries or death. This condition can occur in people of any age, but is more common in children under the age of five due to their immature immune system, older adults due to deteriorating immune system, and people with weakened immune systems. is weakened, like cancer patients. People who show symptoms of HUS should immediately seek emergency medical attention. People with HUS will likely be hospitalized because the disease can cause other serious and persistent problems such as high blood pressure, chronic kidney disease, brain damage, and neurological problems. (To sign up for a free Food Safety News subscription, Click here.)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos