This high growing Cathie wood stock is a steal right now
Cathie Wood, founder and CEO of ARK Investment Management, made headlines last year thanks to the exceptional performance of five of its exchange-traded funds (ETFs) which recorded gains of over 100%.
As Motley Fool’s Danny Vena points out, Wood has been able to make impressive gains by focusing on finding disruptive companies based on age-old, long-term catalysts. Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) is one of those stocks in Wood’s portfolio. The cloud communications specialist is the 10th largest ETF ARK Innovation, representing 3.3% of the fund’s value.
It turns out that the Twilio stock is a steal right now after falling in price of over 30% in the past three months.
Twilio stock is trading below 23 times sales, which is significantly lower than the 2020 average price-to-sell (P / S) ratio of over 31. The stock was trading over 36 times sales in February after a good start of a year before losing its wheels. The company’s latest earnings report hasn’t helped matters either, as its earnings forecast is worse than Wall Street’s expectations. However, investors looking to buy growth stock should focus on the bigger picture, as Twilio’s rapid growth shows no signs of slowing down.
Twilio’s continued growth pays off
Twilio expects a non-GAAP loss per share of between $ 0.16 and $ 0.13 this quarter, largely missing the consensus estimate of $ 0.05 per share. This is not the first time that Twilio’s expectations have fallen short of expectations, as the company has aggressively tackled the huge opportunity in the cloud communications market.
The strategy has paid off – Twilio has attracted new customers at an impressive rate while encouraging existing customers to purchase more of its offerings. This is reflected in the strong growth in sales, customer base and the rate of net dollar expansion of the company in the last quarter.
Twilio’s first-quarter revenue grew 62% year-over-year to $ 590 million, comfortably beating the consensus estimate of $ 532.9 million. The company ended the quarter with 235,000 active customers, up from 190,000 at the end of the previous year.
Twilio’s net dollar expansion rate for the quarter was 133%. It was relatively consistent with the 135% organic net growth rate of the prior year period in dollars (after excluding the contribution from the Twilio acquisition by SendGrid in the prior year quarter). The dollar-based net expansion rate increases as active Twilio customers purchase more of the company’s offerings or increase the use of their existing products. Simply put, the increase in this metric indicates that Twilio is able to drive more spend among existing customers.
These factors have helped Twilio provide a solid direction in terms of revenue. The company forecasts revenue growth of 47% to 50% year-over-year, in a range of $ 591 million to $ 601 million in the second quarter, well above the $ 577 million expected by analysts. However, this continued growth comes at the expense of Twilio’s bottom line.
Fundamental issues shouldn’t worry growing investors
Twilio had posted adjusted earnings of $ 0.09 per share in the second quarter of 2020, so it was not surprising to see investors press the panic button after announcing its forecast of a much larger loss this quarter. . But a closer look at Twilio’s spending shows why it will dip into a loss this quarter.
The company has increased its sales and marketing spending this year, while research and development spending is also increasing as a percentage of sales. Twilio management explained why this is the case:
Regarding our operating loss forecast for the second quarter, as we mentioned earlier, some of the investments that we expected to make last year did not materialize as we originally expected due to of COVID. These investments are largely focused on enterprise sales, Flex and new growth products, as well as core systems and infrastructure.
CFO Khozema Shipchandler added that the company had “largely caught up with the hires linked to these investments”. He also noted that the short-term losses caused by these expenses will help Twilio maintain high growth rates and grow its business in the long term.
It should be noted that Twilio has grown faster than the market in which it operates. The company’s addressable market has grown from $ 45 billion in 2017 to $ 62 billion last year. By comparison, its annual revenue has more than quadrupled, from $ 399 million in 2017 to $ 1.76 billion last year.
Going forward, Twilio predicts that its addressable market will reach $ 87 billion by 2023. It excludes the $ 17 billion revenue opportunity in the customer data platform market added by the segment acquisition. carried out last year. So, given that the end market is expected to grow significantly in the years to come, it’s no surprise why Twilio is pursuing sales growth at this time.
If the company continues to grow faster than the market in which it operates, it won’t be long before the stock regains its mojo. That’s why it may be worth ignoring short-term headwinds and buying Twilio stock after its recent pullback to take advantage of the long-term growth opportunity.
This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Challenging an investment thesis – even one of our own – helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.
