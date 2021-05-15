Florida’s weekly COVID cases have dropped by almost half since April

Weekly COVID-19 cases in Florida have dropped by almost half from a month ago, as the vaccination campaign began to hit a new population this week as the state battles the pandemic coronavirus.

Still, Duval County has moved closer to a new milestone, on the verge of surpassing 100,000 COVID-19 infections in one to two weeks.

Health officials in Jacksonville and statewide marked the start this week of a new front in the fight against COVID-19, extending the availability of vaccines to children as young as 12 .

COVID-19 vaccinations:Publix, CVS, Walgreens, Sam’s Club, Winn-Dixie, Walmart offer walk-in tours

Local site flexibility policies:Florida Theater Drops Mask Policy and Temperature Controls After New CDC Guidelines

Stores fall masks:Walmart, Costco, Trader Joe’s, Publix no longer need masks for vaccinated customers, Starbucks starts Monday

On Saturday, Sandalwood High School was the site of an immunization clinic for students 12 and older who were able to receive their initial dose of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine.

The other major vaccines in use in the United States, the two-dose Moderna vaccine and the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine, are not yet licensed for children under the age of 18.

In order for a person under the age of 18 to receive the vaccine, a parent or guardian must be present and must complete a consent form.

It is not known how many Florida or Duval County residents under the age of 16, the previous limit for the Pfizer vaccine, have been vaccinated since the Food and Drug Administration expanded its emergency use authorization to include this age group on Monday.

The Florida Department of Health’s Saturday Vaccine Report, the most recent version available, does not yet include an age category under 16-24.

However, in total, the health department counted 9,538,110 people in total vaccinated against COVID-19, including nearly 7.5 million people fully vaccinated with the two doses of a two-dose or one-dose mRNA vaccine. unique of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

State also seeing the positivity rate drop week after week

As the number of vaccines increases, the COVID-19 tide has continued to recede in the Sunshine State.

State officials recorded 22,947 new positive cases of COVID-19 over the past week in Florida, down nearly 50% from the weekly total a month ago.

During the week of April 10-17, Florida had added 43,354 cases.

Statewide, Florida recorded 3,319 more cases in Saturday’s report and 57 more deaths.

Meanwhile, the Florida Department of Health’s positivity rate continued to follow its usual pattern of increasing over the weekend, but the rate steadily decreases week-to-week.

Saturday’s rate edged up to 5.82%, but significantly lower than last Saturday’s reports: 6.21% on May 7, 7.47% on April 30, 7.92% on April 23 and 8.74 % on April 16.

Duval County, which added 139 cases on Saturday, is on track to surpass 100,000 cumulative infections recorded over the next two weeks. These COVID-19 infections are responsible for a total of 1,444 deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic, including 11 added in Saturday’s report.

Duval County’s positivity rate for new cases on Saturday was 4.68%, slightly above the statewide average of 4.41%.

Florida also noted another favorable step on Saturday, as the Agency for Healthcare Administration reported 2,497 patients with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 in state hospitals as of 3:30 p.m.

This is the first time the number of Florida hospitals has dropped below 2,500 since November 5, 2020.

Coronavirus Statistics in Florida

Total Florida cases: 2,289,522, up from 2,286,203 Friday and 2,266,575 a week ago

Statewide resident deaths: 36,056, up from 36,000 on Friday and 35,700 a week ago

Deaths of non-residents: 720, up from 712 a week ago

Total number of hospitalizations: 93,056, compared to 92,893 Friday and 92,023 a week ago

Current hospitalizations: 2,497, up from 2,688 a week ago

Note: Tests listed as “pending” or “awaiting testing” by the Department of Health are not included. The statistic compares the week-to-week differences of a Saturday-to-Saturday report.

Duval

Total number of positive tests: 99,277, up from 99,138 on Friday and 98,417 a week ago

Age range: 0 to 106

Deaths: 1,444, up from 1,408 a week ago

Cumulative hospitalizations: 2,147, compared to 2,133 a week ago

Current hospitalizations (AHCA): 100, up from 115 a week ago

baker

Total positive tests: 3,516, up from 3,514 on Friday and 3,499 a week ago

Age range: 0 to 103

Death: 60, same as a week ago

Cumulative hospitalizations: 184, same as a week ago

Current hospitalizations (AHCA): 3, up from 0 a week ago

Clay

Total number of positive tests: 18,909, up from 18,868 on Friday and 18,675 a week ago

Age range: 0 to 104

Deaths: 342, up from 340 a week ago

Cumulative hospitalizations: 953, up from 944 a week ago

Current hospitalizations (AHCA): 28, up from 21 a week ago

Nassau

Total number of positive tests: 8,462, up from 8,450 on Friday and 8,397 a week ago

Age range: 0 to 103

Death: 126, same as a week ago

Cumulative hospitalizations: 313, compared to 308 a week ago

Current hospitalizations (AHCA): 2, compared to 4 a week ago

Putnam

Total number of positive tests: 6,591, up from 6,584 on Friday and 6,518 a week ago

Age range: 0 to 100

Deaths: 152, up from 148 a week ago

Cumulative hospitalizations: 580, compared to 575 a week ago

Current hospitalizations (AHCA): 7, compared to 6 a week ago

St. John’s

Total number of positive tests: 22,892, up from 22,861 on Friday and 22,687 a week ago

Age range: 0 to 106

Deaths: 214, up from 211 a week ago

Cumulative hospitalizations: 815, compared to 807 a week ago

Current hospitalizations (AHCA): 15, up from 9 a week ago

Sources: Florida Department of Health, Agency for Healthcare Administration