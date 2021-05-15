Dillards, Inc.Announces New $ 500 Million Share Buyback Program, Declares $ 0.15 Cash Dividend





Bloomberg Billionaires sell large blocks of shares after the surge (Bloomberg) – Share sales reap a boon for the world’s richest shareholders. Corporate insiders including Amazon.com’s Jeff Bezos and Google co-founder Sergey Brin recently stepped up stock sales, taking advantage of a 14-month bull market. U.S. public company insiders offloaded shares worth $ 24.4 billion this year through the first week of May, about half of which were sold through trading plans, data shows compiled by Bloomberg. That’s almost as much as the $ 30 billion they sold in the second half of 2020. Large shareholders often sell stocks at scheduled intervals, often as part of pre-set trading schedules. Yet the prolonged rally in the stock markets has made the value of these divestments, whether planned or opportunistic, remarkably high. There are many reasons why an investor of any size might have an incentive to sell. After the pandemic-defying rally, valuations are increasingly under pressure from rising inflation. Investors fear that the post-Covid recovery could lead to tightening measures from the Federal Reserve. And President Joe Bidens has proposed tax hikes – including a near doubling of the capital gains rate – have created uncertainty.Bezos, Ellison Whatever the reason, sales are flooding the market ‘even more liquidity, the consequences of which will spill over into philanthropy, the art market, real estate and other niches. Bezos sold $ 6.7 billion in Amazon stock this year. Although a paltry sum for the richest person in the world, it’s more than two-thirds of the value of the shares he sold in 2020. Larry Ellison unloaded 7 million Oracle shares last week for a total proceeds of $ 552.3 million. Charles Schwab sold $ 192 million in shares of his eponymous brokerage this year, and Brin, who has signaled his intention to sell up to 250,000 shares of Alphabet Inc., has sold $ 163 million in shares. in recent days, its first sales. In more than four years, according to the filings, Mark Zuckerberg and his charitable foundation, Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, meanwhile accelerated their sales of Facebook shares in the fall. Zuckerberg or his charity has been divesting shares at an almost daily rate since November, for a cumulative total of more than $ 1.87 billion. The surging markets have exacerbated the risk of concentration of fortunes dominated by a typical single stock. many tech billionaires, said Thorne Perkin From a portfolio management perspective, it makes sense to spread it out, he said. Zoom Video Communications founder Eric Yuan and used car retailer Carvana Co. Ernest Garcia II have together received more than $ 1.75 billion in share sales since March 2020, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index. George Kurtz, CEO of cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike, sold shares worth at least $ 250 million during this period. Zoom founder Yuan – the poster child, to many regards, for the economy of the coronavirus – has increased its sales this year as the stock prices of companies have fallen. In 2020, he typically unloaded around 140,000 shares per month as part of a trading plan, which generated over $ 350 million during the year. Since March, he has sold nearly 200,000 shares per month. on average, earning him around $ 185 million. He also donated more than a third of his stake in the San Jose-based company as part of typical estate planning practices, according to a spokesperson. Part of the money from his donation of equity sales funds to unspecified humanitarian causes. (Charles Schwabs sales updates in seventh paragraph.) For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com. 2021 Bloomberg LP

