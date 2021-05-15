Rocket Lab’s 20th Electron launch ends in failure with loss of payload – TechCrunch





Rocket Lab completed its 20th Electron mission on Saturday morning, but the launch encountered a significant issue right after its second-stage engine fired. The engine appeared to shut down right after ignition, which is not what it is supposed to do, and which is likely the result of an automated emergency shutdown process that would trigger in the event of a system failure. Rocket Lab has confirmed that the issue occurred shortly after the second stage was ignited and resulted in the loss of the vehicle and its payload. The company last encountered mission failure in July 2020, when the vehicle and its payloads on Rocket Lab’s 13th Electron flight were lost after an engine failure during the second stage burn. This issue was also the result of a triggered safety shutdown, meaning that even though the rocket and its cargo did not explode, the spacecraft simply ceased to function, but did not reach its target orbit or release. its payload. This flight, called “Running Out of Toes,” was Rocket Lab’s third this year, and a paid and dedicated launch for customer BlackSky, intended to provide an Earth observation satellite to this company to help them power its global surveillance and intelligence platform. This mission profile also included a key test of Rocket Lab’s rocket reuse program, with a planned recovery of the first-stage thruster used in the Electron vehicle that carried the satellite into space. It was also the second time that Rocket Lab has performed a rocket salvage, having picked up one after launch in November. The company implemented many improvements for this second test, including upgrades from Electron itself, with a better thermal protection system and an improved heat shield to protect the Rutherford engines that power the booster, which are designed to help the final reusable design keep these in place. good shape for future reuse after recovery. Rocket Lab posted a statement later Saturday noting that the second stage “remained in the planned launch corridor” after its safety stop, and will not present any risk to the public or its teams. The company also noted that the first watering went as planned and that the recovery team is on site in the Pacific Ocean to retrieve the thruster, so the secondary objective of the mission appears to be at least on. the right way to succeed. This anomaly will now lead to an investigation into the cause, which will be necessary before Rocket Lab returns to flight to ensure that future missions do not fall prey to the same issue.

