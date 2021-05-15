SEC hit crypto firms with nearly $ 2 billion in penalties





With nearly 100 enforcement actions, the SEC is tackling crypto crime. It’s no surprise that the recent cryptocurrency boom has led to an increase in crypto-crime. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), one of the bodies that regulates cryptocurrencies, has pursued more crypto cases than ever last year. As of March, the SEC’s actions resulted in more than $ 1.7 billion in penalties, according to a report by Fondamental research. This represents a total of 94 enforcement actions and trading suspensions that he carried out between 2013 and 2020. More than half of these cases took place in 2019 and 2020. SEC enforcement actions by year

What types of cases has the SEC pursued? According to Cornerstone Research, 52% of cases involved fraud and 69% of unregistered securities offerings. Almost one in four actions involved both fraud and unregistered securities. Here are some of the activities the SEC investigated: Ascent’s Picks for Top Online Stock Brokers Find the best stock broker for you from these top picks. Whether you are looking for a special sign-up offer, exceptional customer support, $ 0 commissions, intuitive mobile apps or more, you will find a stock broker to meet your trading needs. See the choices Unregistered titles: Cryptocurrencies present a regulatory challenge; since they do not work the same as traditional currencies, should they be considered currencies or securities for regulatory purposes? The SEC’s response at the moment is that some ICOs (Initial Coin Offerings) are securities, and some may need to be registered. He warns, “While some ICOs may be attempts at honest investment opportunities, many can be frauds, separating you from your hard-earned money with promises of guaranteed returns and future fortunes.”

The SEC has directly warned investors not to make investment decisions at the expense of celebrities. At the end of 2018, he settled charges with boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. and music producer DJ Khaled for not being open about the compensation they received from ICOs. Ponzi schemes: The commission also warned against Ponzi cryptocurrency schemes. In fact, one of his first cases of crypto was a Bitcoin Ponzi scheme. In a Ponzi scheme, an individual uses new investor money to pay returns to existing investors. Rather than investing money to generate high returns, the schemer robs Peter to pay Paul – until the whole system collapses. How to protect yourself against crypto crime Scammers are smart, and technological developments mean they have more tools at their disposal than ever before. Here are some ways to avoid falling victim to cryptocurrency fraud. Use a reputable exchange As we saw above, 19 of the SEC’s actions targeted illegitimate stock exchanges or brokerage houses. Only buy your crypto through an exchange you trust and make sure you are comfortable with their security measures. Our list of the best cryptocurrency exchanges is a good place to start. Ask questions and do your own research Whether it’s a Ponzi scheme or a fraudulent coin that you want to avoid, a little homework on your part goes a long way. If an investment promises extremely high returns, make sure you understand how those returns are generated. And don’t take someone else’s word for it. Your friends’ social media posts and celebrity referrals are all great, but it’s your money at stake, not theirs. Watch out for impostors In a rapidly changing space, it’s easy for knockoff sites and apps to capture your personal information and even your coins. Scammers can trick you into opening accounts with fake websites and apps. Avoid clicking on links in emails or on unfamiliar websites. Instead, bookmark the pages that you use regularly. If you’re using an exchange, opening a wallet, or downloading an app, watch out for red flags like these: URLs that do not contain “https”

Misspelled company names or URLs where a “0” has been replaced by the letter “O”

Badly colored logos

It is likely that we will see increased regulation of the cryptocurrency this year, but we do not yet know what form that will take. The decentralized nature of these digital currencies makes them difficult to regulate. But it is clear that the authorities want to protect consumers against fraud, market manipulation and illegitimate practices. In the meantime, invest your money carefully – and don't be afraid to question anything that's wrong.

