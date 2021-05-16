New Crypto ETF Adopts Coinbase, Scams Bitcoin





In a week in which cryptocurrencies have been subjected to the boom, a new exchange-traded fund offers exposure to a world every day that investors still struggle to access. Teleprinter security Last Switch Switch % BITQ EXCHANGE TRADED CONCEPTS TRUST INNOVATORS BITWISE CRYPTO E 23.32 +1.83 + 8.52% The Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF, which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BITQ, provides investors with exposure to public companies in the growing cryptocurrency sector, according to Bitwise Asset Management, which manages more than 1, $ 5 billion in assets. “We’ve heard time and time again from our customers that the main challenge is finding a way to access the incredibly complex and fast crypto space. With BITQ, our goal is to make crypto investment opportunities available through traditional investment platforms and a familiar environment. , Liquid and profitable ETF “said Hunter Horsley, CEO of Bitwise. ELON MUSK MAKES CRYPTO COMMENTS DAMAGE CONTROL Teleprinter security Last Switch Switch % PIECE OF MONEY WORLD COINBASE 258.37 -6.73 -2.54% Take the example of Coinbase, the fund’s largest weighting at 11.73%. CEO Brian Armstrong got investors excited Thursday after announcing that the largest publicly traded cryptocurrency exchange will soon list Dogecoin and possibly others. “We plan to list DOGE in the next six to eight weeks,” he said on the company’s first earnings call as a public company. “And more broadly, we’ll be focusing on how we can accelerate the addition of assets in the future.” SEC DELAYS BITCOIN ETF REVIEW BITQ debuted in what was a crazy week for cryptocurrencies that began after Elon Musk’s SNL appearance when he said Dogecoin started as a ‘joke’ driving prices down before a rebound . Later that week, he responded to a survey on whether Tesla should accept Dogecoin, and then refused to accept Bitcoin from the electric vehicle maker, citing environmental concerns related to mining. Teleprinter security Last Switch Switch % TSLA TESLA, INC. 589.74 +18.05 + 3.16% BIDEN REFUSES TO TELL IF HE KNEW ABOUT THE PIPELINE COLONIAL RANSOM PAYMENT Elsewhere, Colonial Pipeline hackers have reportedly received between $ 4 million and $ 5 million in untraceable cryptocurrency, casting a shadow over how these digital assets can be used. CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT FOX BUSINESS the BITQ Fund tracks the Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators 30 Index, which also includes Microstrategy, Riot Blockchain and Galaxy Digital among its largest weightings. When it comes to cryptos, such as Bitcoin, there are no ETFs available. Currently, two files are submitted to the SEC for review, including WisdomTree and VanEck. Both would offer investors a transparent way to access pure cryptocurrencies.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos