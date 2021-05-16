This pandemic investing trend will continue (and pay big dividends, too)

SPAC symbol.

We need to talk about PSPCs, the popular kids of the investment world over the past year or so, as they could play a bigger role in our portfolios and even in our dividend income going forward.

Few people associate PSPCs (or special purpose acquisition companies) with dividends. That’s because these so-called blank check companies are all about growth: they’re created and IPOed just like a pile of money that has been pooled by investors. Then, after the IPO, their executives buy an existing private company (with many PSPCs focusing on the tech space). In doing so, the newly acquired company immediately becomes public, as PSPC is already a public entity.

So you can think of a PSPC as a kind of fast lane between the private and public realms.

We’ve heard a lot about PSPCs over the past year, and for good reason: the industry has taken off, with 248 PSPCs launched in 2020, up over 300% from 2019, creating a host of strong opportunities. for first time investors.

SPAC per year

Insider CEF



The trick, as with all investments, is to separate the good PSPCs from the bad ones. Some, like Nikola (NKLA), an electric vehicle startup with a name that recalls Tesla (TSLA



TSLA

), ignited, while others, like Kensington Capital Partners SPAC, which acquired the EV battery developer Quantumscape (QS), jumped, falling to 210% in less than a year.

Why the difference? It’s all about expertise: Kensington knew where to go with their PSPC, as it is a private equity fund with great expertise in investing in high-tech start-ups.

PSPC reports are grossly exaggerated

We’ve seen a slowdown in the PSPC market lately, which has prompted some analysts to say they are falling out of favor. SPAC Research noted that only 10 SPAC IPOs appeared in April 2021, up from 109 in March (which was the peak so far).

But more than likely, this is a signal of the maturing of the SPAC market rather than a declining market. The PSPC approach to IPOs just makes sense and has a lot of appeal due to its lower costs and shorter lead times from private to public company. I agree with Mark Yusko of Morgan Creek Capital Management, who recently told CNBC that he believes PSPCs will become the preferred method for high growth, innovative companies, or what we call companies of the future, to to apply for a scholarship.

PSPC’s success is a matter of management and evaluation

Of course, buying a SPAC is not like buying a well-established, blue-chip stock. To reap the biggest payouts, you need to register early and not pay too much. The other critical factor, of course, is who manages the PSPC, as we saw with the Quantumscape example above.

The problem is that the real value of SPACs (which may trade a little more than they are worth in the market, due to pre-merger speculation) and the quality of their management are difficult for individual investors to assess. . This is where CEFs come in.

The CEFs bring us into the SPACs with the help of a pro

Fortunately for SPAC investors, a new, soon to be launched closed-end funds (CEF) will help them tap this market with greater ease and with expert advice. In late March, RiverNorth filed an application with the SEC to launch a new CEF called RiverNorth SPAC Focus Fund, which you guessed it will focus on PSPCs.

RiverNorth has a collection of relatively small CEFs with focused specializations; the RiverNorth / DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund (OPP), for example, invests in a mix of companies that finance midsize businesses and mortgage-backed securities, a sort of derivative on real estate. OPP also gives a very high yield of 11.7%.

It remains to be seen if RiverNorths’ new PSPC fund will pay off that much and, of course, only time will tell if it can pick the right PSPCs to show solid gains. But thanks to a diverse portfolio of PSPC and, hopefully, wise management at the helm, this could very well give individual investors a better chance of winning in this market than they have had so far.

Michael Foster is the senior research analyst for Contradictory perspectives. For more great income ideas, click here for our latest report Indestructible Income: 5 trading funds with safe 8.3% dividends.

Disclosure: none