Business
This pandemic investing trend will continue (and pay big dividends, too)
We need to talk about PSPCs, the popular kids of the investment world over the past year or so, as they could play a bigger role in our portfolios and even in our dividend income going forward.
Few people associate PSPCs (or special purpose acquisition companies) with dividends. That’s because these so-called blank check companies are all about growth: they’re created and IPOed just like a pile of money that has been pooled by investors. Then, after the IPO, their executives buy an existing private company (with many PSPCs focusing on the tech space). In doing so, the newly acquired company immediately becomes public, as PSPC is already a public entity.
So you can think of a PSPC as a kind of fast lane between the private and public realms.
We’ve heard a lot about PSPCs over the past year, and for good reason: the industry has taken off, with 248 PSPCs launched in 2020, up over 300% from 2019, creating a host of strong opportunities. for first time investors.
The trick, as with all investments, is to separate the good PSPCs from the bad ones. Some, like Nikola (NKLA), an electric vehicle startup with a name that recalls Tesla (TSLA
TSLA
< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>
Why the difference? It’s all about expertise: Kensington knew where to go with their PSPC, as it is a private equity fund with great expertise in investing in high-tech start-ups.
PSPC reports are grossly exaggerated
We’ve seen a slowdown in the PSPC market lately, which has prompted some analysts to say they are falling out of favor. SPAC Research noted that only 10 SPAC IPOs appeared in April 2021, up from 109 in March (which was the peak so far).
But more than likely, this is a signal of the maturing of the SPAC market rather than a declining market. The PSPC approach to IPOs just makes sense and has a lot of appeal due to its lower costs and shorter lead times from private to public company. I agree with Mark Yusko of Morgan Creek Capital Management, who recently told CNBC that he believes PSPCs will become the preferred method for high growth, innovative companies, or what we call companies of the future, to to apply for a scholarship.
PSPC’s success is a matter of management and evaluation
Of course, buying a SPAC is not like buying a well-established, blue-chip stock. To reap the biggest payouts, you need to register early and not pay too much. The other critical factor, of course, is who manages the PSPC, as we saw with the Quantumscape example above.
The problem is that the real value of SPACs (which may trade a little more than they are worth in the market, due to pre-merger speculation) and the quality of their management are difficult for individual investors to assess. . This is where CEFs come in.
The CEFs bring us into the SPACs with the help of a pro
Fortunately for SPAC investors, a new, soon to be launched closed-end funds (CEF) will help them tap this market with greater ease and with expert advice. In late March, RiverNorth filed an application with the SEC to launch a new CEF called RiverNorth SPAC Focus Fund, which you guessed it will focus on PSPCs.
RiverNorth has a collection of relatively small CEFs with focused specializations; the RiverNorth / DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund (OPP), for example, invests in a mix of companies that finance midsize businesses and mortgage-backed securities, a sort of derivative on real estate. OPP also gives a very high yield of 11.7%.
It remains to be seen if RiverNorths’ new PSPC fund will pay off that much and, of course, only time will tell if it can pick the right PSPCs to show solid gains. But thanks to a diverse portfolio of PSPC and, hopefully, wise management at the helm, this could very well give individual investors a better chance of winning in this market than they have had so far.
Michael Foster is the senior research analyst for Contradictory perspectives. For more great income ideas, click here for our latest report Indestructible Income: 5 trading funds with safe 8.3% dividends.
Disclosure: none
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]