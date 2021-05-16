Leading pensioner bought shares of Tesla and GM, and sold shares of GE and Walmart

Text size





A manager at one of the best-funded public pensions recently revealed major changes in his investment portfolio.

The Tennessee Department of the Treasury, which oversees state financial operations, has purchased more



You’re here



(ticker: TSLA) and



General Motors (GM)



stock in the first quarter, while selling



General Electric



(GE) and



Walmart



(WMT). The agency disclosed the trades, among others, in a form he filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The treasury department declined to comment on stock transactions. The agency manages $ 82 billion in assets, of which $ 53.4 billion represents the market value of the Tennessee Consolidated Retirement System fund. The pension was fully funded annually since 1972. TCRS, as the pension is called, is one of the few fully funded state pensions. A 2020 study by the Pew Charitable Trusts using data from 2018 found that the the average public pension was 70.7% funded, which means having only 70.7 cents for every dollar of bond.

The agency bought 67,648 shares of electric vehicle giant Tesla to end the first quarter with 361,343 shares.

Tesla stock followed the market in the first quarter, slipping 5.3% while the



S&P 500 Index



increased 5.8%. So far, from the second quarter to the close of Fridays, stocks have slipped 11.7%, while the index has gained 5.1%.

We noted that the weakness in Tesla stock could indicate that investors have sold and gone. Sales in China, a key market for EV manufacturers, are declining. Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently hosted Saturday Night Live, but the laughs didn’t stop stocks falling. Last week, Musk tweeted that Telsa will no longer accept Bitcoin as a payment method for vehicles, even though the company has the equivalent of billions of dollars in cryptocurrency.

The Tennessees treasury department bought 736,231 GM shares, bringing its holdings to 1.1 million at the end of March.

GM stock has climbed 38% in the first quarter and is down 2.5% so far in the second quarter.

GM’s first quarter earnings were strong amid a shortage of chips. Some investors were less reassured by the company’s outlook. GM recently announced an electric truck and CEO Mary Barra resumed automated stock sales, a bullish sign.

GE stock jumped 21.6% in the first quarter and gained 1% in April and May so far.

GE in April reported strong first-quarter earnings, but stocks slipped as Wall Street sorted the data. Shareholders recently shared their disappointment with the $ 73 million CEO Larry Culp won last year.

The Tennessees treasury department sold 858,479 GE shares to end the first quarter with 5.4 million.

The agency sold 674,566 Walmart shares at the end of March with 405,982.

Walmart stock slipped 5.8% in the first quarter, and so far in the second quarter it has gained 2.7%.

Some analysts question the strength of Walmart +, the company’s recently launched subscription service. Earlier this month, Walmart health care provider purchased MeMDand plans to offer health services nationwide. The retailer was robot removal of its stores.

Inside Scoop is a regular feature of Barrons covering stock transactions of corporate executives and board members, called insiders, as well as major shareholders, politicians and other important figures. Due to their insider status, these investors are required to disclose stock transactions to the Securities and Exchange Commission or other regulatory groups.

Write to Ed Lin at [email protected] and follow @BarronsEdLin.