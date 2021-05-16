Retail investors lose ground as Korea returns from short sellers





Global funds retreated into short selling South Korean stocks in the two weeks after authorities lifted the ban on the divisive investment strategy. While the Kospi benchmark has held up against a backdrop of declining regional peers during this period, the pain has been felt in Korean stocks favored by the country’s legions of retail traders. The short sale was the most obvious health care and tech stocks popular with mom-and-pop investors, as well as stocks of companies that weren’t included in MSCI Inc. Index With foreign funds betting against 6.1 trillion won ($ 5.4 billion) of Korean stocks during the period, there was a net outflow of money overseas from the country’s stock market. Jo Yelin, who works for a Seoul-based software startup company and trades stocks in his spare time, seeks to weather market declines with a conservative approach. It also builds on lessons learned from the experience of U.S. stocks, where a battle between retail traders and short sellers has driven stocks like GameStop Corp. to dramatic ups and downs. “I’m not going to any company that might see similar events,” said Jo, 30, who is one of Korea’s 9 million individual equity investors and owns some of the top-selling stocks including Samsung. Electronics Co. and Naver Corp. “I only have blue boatSo I’m not too worried. I expect them to increase eventually. Bio-pharmaceutical company Celltrion Inc. was the best-selling stock by value in the first seven days since the ban raised, with 235 billion won betting against its shares. The stock fell 6.2% to a six-month low on May 3, but has recouped its losses since then. Retail traders have not lost hope, adding more Celltrion shares to their portfolios in the period up to May 12. The preferred stocks for individual investors over the seven days, as measured by net purchases, were Samsung, Naver and Hyundai Motor Co. Samsung and Naver were also the third and 13th shortest titles in value and have fallen in the past two weeks. Hyundai is on the rise, despite ranking 10th on the target list for short sellers. It remains difficult to determine exactly how much of the moves in Korea were caused by short selling, given the recent pullback in global stocks, especially tech stocks. And it’s also important to note that the recovery in short selling was limited to 351 large-cap stocks from the Kospi 200 and Kosdaq 150 indices. Rather than being alarming, some observers like CLSA Korea analyst Paul Choi argue that the investment strategy simply helps make the market more efficient. “The lack of short selling sometimes makes things more volatile because a stock can go up a lot more and then fall from a higher point,” Choi said. He expects a large amount of shorting to continue in areas where valuations are stretched, such as the biotech sector. Below are the key figures for trading by short sellers and retail investors in the data from May 3-12. Most net purchases by retail investors (May 3-12) Ranking of the best-selling stocks Price change from month to date 1. Samsung Electronics 3 -1.72% 2. Naver 13 -4.73% 3. Hyundai Motor ten + 8.02% 4. Hyundai Mobis 31 + 1.85% 5. SK Hynix 7 -7.42% Best-selling stocks (May 3-12) Ranking of net purchases by retail investors Price change from month to date 1. Celltrion 13 + 1.69% 2. LG display 2521 -9.47% 3. Samsung Electronics 1 -1.72% Source: Korea Stock Exchange, Bloomberg – With the help of Seo-Jin Yang and Hongcheol Kim Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

