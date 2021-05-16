Business
Boeing must inspect older 737 planes after crash in Indonesia, orders US aviation regulator
The US aviation regulator orders Boeing to inspect older generation 737 planes, after a plane crashed off Indonesia in January that killed 62 people.
All Boeing 737-300, -400 and -500 aircraft will need to be screened, for a total of 143 aircraft, according to a Federal Aviation Administration document seen by AFP on Saturday.
A failure of the “flap timing wire” missed by the auto-accelerator computer – which manages the aircraft’s thrust – “could result in loss of control of the aircraft,” the document said.
An interim report by Indonesian investigators in February said the throttle levers on the doomed plane showed an “anomaly”, although the cause of the crash was unclear.
“Preliminary data from the ongoing crash investigation shows that it is highly unlikely that the crash resulted from the latent failure of the flap timing wire,” the FAA said.
But he said the inspection was “necessary to remedy the identified dangerous condition” that could be found in airplanes, which were built in the 1980s and 1990s.
More modern iterations of the Boeing 737 – including the 737 MAX which was grounded for 20 months after two fatal crashes – were not affected by the inspection order.
“Boeing works to ensure that our aircraft are safe and meet all requirements. We are in constant communication with our customers and the FAA, and we are committed to ongoing efforts to introduce safety and performance improvements throughout. the fleet, “the company said in a statement to AFP.
A Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737-500 plunged about 3,000 meters in less than a minute before crashing into the Java Sea on January 9, minutes after taking off from Jakarta.
This story was posted from an agency feed with no text editing. Only the title has been changed.
