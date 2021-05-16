Twitter’s subscription service can cost $ 3 per month





Bloomberg Paris Club to spare Argentina $ 2.4 billion in default (Bloomberg) – The group of wealthy government creditors known as the Paris Club are set to delay payment of Argentina’s $ 2.4 billion debt this month if the country meets certain conditions , potentially avoiding a damaging default, according to three people directly informed. The club will spare Argentina from default if it misses the May 31 payment in hopes the country can rework a $ 45 billion credit with the International Monetary Fund, said one of the people, who asked not to be named because of the talks. are private. A deal with the IMF may not be reached until Argentinas’ midterm elections later this year, the person said, declining to elaborate on the terms the group is demanding. The Paris Club secretariat declined to comment, citing its policy of not publicly discussing the ongoing negotiations. The Argentinas Economy Ministry press office did not respond to a request for comment Argentina’s President Alberto Fernandez extended his European tour to meet IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Friday , in Rome, with the aim of obtaining support for a delay and renegotiations with the IMF. Argentina have officially asked the Paris Club for more time to make the payment and hope to receive a response by the end of the month. Georgieva said in a statement that the face-to-face meeting was very positive and that she would consult the IMF. Members on the country’s demand for a reform of the organizations surtax policy.The aim is to reach an agreement as soon as possible, although we cannot think of an agreement that requires more effort from the part of the Argentine people, Fernandez said after the meeting. lasted over an hour at the Sofitel Hotel in Rome. Argentine bonds due 2030 rose 0.4 cents to 35.2 cents on the dollar and bonds due 2038 rose 0.6 cents to 37.3 cents on the dollar, the highest for two months. The Argentine peso, which is managed by the authorities through capital controls, has lost nearly 11% this year in the second largest depreciation in emerging market currencies.Read more: Argentina urges IMF to suspend surtaxes on a $ 45 billion administration loan in Buenos Aires, with the country in its third year of recession, inflation approaching 50% and unemployment above 10%. While analysts ‘estimates of its cash reserves vary, some calculations have brought them closer to zero since September 2020, limiting Argentinas’ ability to meet its international obligations. be tied to conditions so as not to become a habit, one of the sources said. Argentina has defaulted on its external debt nine times in its history and no one wants Argentina to become an international pariah again, said Rodrigo Olivares-Caminal, professor of banking and financial law at Queen’s University Mary of London. A default would be negative for Argentina and its creditors. But I am concerned about Argentinas’ endemic balance of payments problem. In May 2014, Argentina reached an agreement with the Paris Club to repay a debt of $ 9.7 billion after 13 years of default. The debt was due to be repaid over a five-year period, but the country’s latest financial woes have delayed final payments due this month. Creditors include the UK, Italy, Spain and Canada.A Paris Club rule known as the conditionality principle states that the group will only negotiate debt restructuring with debtors who have been proven successful in implementing reforms as part of an IMF program, according to the group’s website. Argentina stopped following the guidelines of a program with the IMF after a change of administration at the end of 2019, and discussions for a new plan have stalled. , updates market reaction in seventh paragraph) For more articles like this please visit us at bloomberg.com Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted source of business information.

