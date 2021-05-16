Robinhood app ‘$ 40 billion’ tries to overcome SEC hurdles

That’s a lot of money for a stock trading app that’s supposed to be free.

Robinhood is expected to launch an initial public offering before the end of the summer that could value the Silicon Valley-based company at $ 40 billion or more, according to people close to the underwriting group. This would make it one of the biggest trades of the year and certainly the most anticipated, as the day-trading app became a cultural phenomenon during the pandemic.

A booming IPO would be remarkable for a company that started only in 2013 and has survived its fair share of controversies. Last summer, I warned Robinhood was attracting amateurs stuck at home during COVID lockdowns that have taken day trading as a sport. They would end up losing their shirts trading stocks on its free, easy-to-use platform, and regulators would leap.

The party, I predicted, would not end well and it almost does not. Home traders are the lifeblood of Robinhood and its users’ growth, and they’ve lost a lot of money on the wrong side of betting. Then came the January meme stock controversy, where clearing issues prevented some high volume stocks from trading on the app, angering clients. The company’s business model has come under scrutiny. Congress held hearings on the episode following wild swings in various stocks traded on the platform, and the IPO slated for March has been postponed indefinitely.

But despite all the noise, customers kept coming and the IPO is back. The reason is simple, company executives tell me: Robinhood prints money. Despite the hiccups, Robinhood added some 6 million more new customers for its crypto platform alone in the first two months of the year.

Now the explosive growth of app users is prompting investors to demand a piece of the stock, people familiar with the deal say. And beware, underwriters and company executives are quietly calculating their valuation of $ 40 billion for a product that founder Vlad Tenev essentially discussed in his dormitory.

So what could ruin it all? The Fed has signaled that it will not raise interest rates for the foreseeable future, which should keep stocks attractive to investors. And as the Fed continues to print money and the pandemic recedes, the economy will likely continue to grow, easing fears of a market bubble. All of this is good for stock prices and bitcoin which, like other cryptocurrencies, is fueling Robinhoods’ growth engine.

There is, however, one potential hurdle to the deal that bankers are quietly discussing behind the scenes: a securities commission that blocks the IPO or forces the company to disclose so much information about its business model that investors are ‘away from it.

SEC Chairman Gary Gensler has raised concerns about applications such as Robinhood gamifying trading. Photo AP / Evan Vucci

Gary Gensler, the chairman of the SEC, hinted at a recent congressional hearing how the commission could make the IPO difficult by tackling the various ways Robinhood makes money. Some academic studies suggest that more active trading or even day trading leads to lower returns for the average trader, he said. Translation: Prepare for possible regulatory or enforcement actions that make day trading more difficult.

Robinhood makes big batches of money by selling client orders to brokers so that it cannot advertise any commission on trades. On Wall Street, the practice is known as payment for order flow, but Gensler questioned whether broker-dealers have inherent conflicts of interest … to encourage clients to trade more frequently than in the best interests of those customers.

Someone close to the company assures me that Robinhood’s lawyers and bankers will alleviate any concerns from the SEC and that the IPO will take place in a few months. Bankers include Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan. The shares will likely be listed on the Nasdaq, which specializes in technology IPOs.

In March, Robinhood confidentially filed an IPO prospectus, known as S-1, to put the commission at ease with its disclosures. So far, executives have not received any major refusals, including on the issue of pay-to-order, according to people close to the company.

They also remind me that the company has made strides in cleaning up its gambling den image. Its website now has more PSA-type disclaimers on the benefits of long-term investing. And to address Genslers concerns about the gamification of trading, there are no longer showers of digital confetti on your screen after buying a stock.

Tenev, meanwhile, has launched a campaign to show how new technology could cause transactions to settle instantly instead of the two-day lag period. Known as T + 2, offset under normal conditions is a major non-hump function of the compensation process. But it did help fuel conspiracy theories when he forced Robinhood to end an overwhelming frenzy of volatile GameStop transactions and other searing memes in late January. The mismatch also helped trigger a liquidity crunch that forced Robinhood to raise more than $ 3 billion in cash over a period of days.

That all of this is enough for the SEC, no one assumes. Personally, I find it hard to believe that even an aggressive regulator like Gensler who responds to both President Biden and US Senator Elizabeth Warren, who hates business, will put the brakes on capital formation and end a agreement. All those years Gensler spent as a banker at Goldman Sachs must be worth something.

That doesn’t mean the SEC chief and his commissioners won’t make life difficult for Tenev & Co., forcing Robinhood and its bankers to disclose any possible regulatory hurdles to growth that may arise. If so, they may have to say goodbye to that $ 40 billion valuation.