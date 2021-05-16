If Starbucks is part of your regular routine, you might be wondering how many items from the company’s extensive beverage menu can fit a vegan diet. While many items are vegan from the start, you can also make slight adjustments to most other drinks to make them vegan. Here are 8 drinks at Starbucks that are already vegan or can be personalized to make them vegan.

Starbucks Coffee, along with its black, green, chai, and plant-based herbal teas, are vegan to start with, so starting with these as a base order is an easy way to avoid animal ingredients. If you don’t want to drink your black coffee or plain tea, choose a non-dairy milk like soy, oat, coconut, or almond milk. You can also add some flavoring syrups. Note that most clear syrups, such as vanilla, hazelnut, and Irish cream, are vegan. Thicker cream syrups like white mocha, pistachio, and pumpkin spice contain dairy, although mocha sauce does not. A large blond roast coffee (12 ounces or 350 ml) with sugar-free vanilla syrup provides the following nutrients (1): Calories: 5

5 Large: 0 gram

0 gram Protein: 0 gram

0 gram Crabs: 0 gram

0 gram Fiber: 0 gram HOW TO ORDER Order brewed coffee or hot tea. You can also add non-dairy milk or a clear flavoring syrup.

This creamy drink is made with milk and a blend of matcha green tea. It can be made vegan when ordered with soy, oat, coconut, or almond milk. A large matcha green tea latte (12 ounces or 350 ml) made with soy milk instead of 2% milk has the following nutritional profile (2, 3 , 4 ): Calories: 170

170 Large: 3 grams

3 grams Protein: 9 grams

9 grams Crabs: 25 grams

25 grams Fiber: 2 grams HOW TO ORDER Make a vegan matcha green tea latte by substituting milk milk for soy, oat, coconut, or almond milk.

This cold mix of mocha sauce, coffee, milk and ice is usually topped with whipped cream. Ordered with soy, oat, coconut or almond milk and without whipped cream, this drink can be made vegan. The mocha sauce is already vegan, unlike most other Starbucks thick syrups. A large mixed mocha Frappuccino drink (12 ounces or 350 ml) made with oat milk instead of 2% milk and without whipped cream provides the following ( 3 , 5, 6 , 7 ): Calories: 170

170 Large: 3 grams

3 grams Protein: 1 gram

1 gram Crabs: 38 grams

38 grams Fiber: 1 gram HOW TO ORDER To make a vegan Mocha Frappuccino, order it with non-dairy milk and don’t ask for a whisk.

Many people love Nitro Cold Brew because its simply brewed coffee is made sweeter and creamier by infusing nitrogen without milk or sugar. A large (12 oz or 350 ml) Nitro Cold Brew has the following nutritional profile (8): Calories: 5

5 Large: 0 gram

0 gram Protein: 0 gram

0 gram Crabs: 0 gram

0 gram Fiber: 0 gram HOW TO ORDER The Nitro Cold Brew is vegan on its own. It’s just plain brewed coffee with added nitrogen.

Whether you order this iced or hot drink, it is vegan as it is made entirely of espresso and water. You can add a clear flavoring syrup, such as vanilla, hazelnut or Irish cream, or non-dairy milk for creaming. One large (12 oz or 350 ml) Caff Americano regular ordered provides (9): Calories: ten

ten Large: 0 gram

0 gram Protein: 1 gram

1 gram Crabs: 1 gram

1 gram Fiber: 0 gram HOW TO ORDER Caff Americano is naturally vegan as it only uses hot water and espresso. As with plain brewed coffee, you can add non-dairy milk or a clear flavoring syrup.

A flat white is made with steamed whole milk and shots of ristretto espresso, meaning that only the first serving of the full espresso is pulled to make the end result more concentrated. This drink can be ordered hot or cold. When made with soy, oat, coconut, or almond milk instead of whole milk, it’s completely vegan. A large white dish (12 ounces or 350 ml) ordered with soy milk instead of 2% milk contains the following nutrients ( 3 , 4 , ten): Calories: 165

165 Large: 8.5 grams

8.5 grams Protein: 9 grams

9 grams Crabs: 14 grams

14 grams Fiber: 0 gram HOW TO ORDER To make a vegan white dish, all you need to do is replace whole milk with non-dairy milk.

This milk tea is made with two bags of Earl Gray tea, vanilla syrup, milk and ice. Ask for oat, almond, soy or coconut milk in place of dairy milk to make this drink vegan. A large London Fog Tea iced coffee latte (12 ounces or 350 ml) made with almond milk instead of 2% milk provides the following ( 3 , 11, 12 ): Calories: 50

50 Large: 1 gram

1 gram Protein: 1 gram

1 gram Crabs: 20 grams

20 grams Fiber: 1 gram HOW TO ORDER Make London Fog iced tea latte vegan by asking for non-dairy milk instead of dairy milk.

The pink drink gets its name from the pink color made from its base of strawberries and acai, as well as dried strawberries. The standard order for this drink uses coconut milk, so no further substitutions are needed to make it vegan. A large pink beverage (12 ounces or 350 ml) has the following nutritional profile (13): Calories: 110

110 Large: 2 grams

2 grams Protein: 0 gram

0 gram Crabs: 21 grams

21 grams Fiber: 1 gram HOW TO ORDER The pink drink is vegan from the start, as it uses coconut milk and fruit for its sweet, popping flavor.