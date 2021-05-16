Buyers, sellers and homes, Oh My!

Always be a first-rate version of yourself, instead of a second-rate version of someone else. ~ Judy Garland

Question: What do you think of the oversized demand for real estate in our region at the moment?

Reply: In essence, it’s the perfect storm with historically low mortgage rates, the work from home phenomenon (WFH) and demographic trends create insatiable housing request. Home sales hit a 14-year high in 2020, according to the National Association of Realtors, which show that federal reserves rate the reduction has the desired effect on the economy. However, the imbalance between buyers and sellers has resulted in price hikes and fierce competition that is in part reminiscent of the real estate bubble of the mid-2000s.

Demand and demographics could fuel this boom for some time. First-time homebuyers are only adding to the demand side of the equation in a market where supply remains stubbornly low, with deficits in 29 states, as mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reports. Low rates and millennial maturity are expected to keep the pressure on the supply / demand dilemma, leading to oversized demand, especially in some markets like Southwest Florida.

Bidding for the war blues

It is evident when we speak with clients that the frustration of home buyers is real. An example from outside our region proves this point. A 24-year-old software developer spent months researching a starting home in Denver. He told USA Today he was outbid eight times and his parents agreed to lend him money to increase his chances in a bidding war. In the end, he cut off his research and moved in with his parents to save for a larger down payment. It represents a trend that has led a majority of 18 to 29 year olds to live with their parents since the Great Depression. Low rates and millennial maturity are expected to keep the pressure on the supply / demand dilemma leading to oversized demand, especially in some markets such as Southwest Florida, adding another layer of demand. pent-up needs and demand.

Purchases of second homes in our region are also stimulating demand. Cash buyers tend to be favored, with more customers forgoing financing to seal the deal and then mortgaging it later. Half of home sales managed by USRedfinagents have faced bidding wars in the past eight months, the real estate brokerage reported. Normally, such a hot market would call for supply when homeowners seize the moment to sell, but the pandemic has slowed things down, creating an ideal situation for home builders.

Building our way

The Census Bureau reported that 811,000 new homes were sold in 2020, up 18.8% from the previous year, in part thanks to the federal government’s commitment to keep rates close to zero. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate fell to a record low of 2.65% in January 2021. This increased purchasing power and allowed people to stretch their budgets to buy more expensive homes. A 1% drop in the interest rate equates to over $ 30,000 saved on a 30-year mortgage for a $ 200,000 home.

Homebuilders seem up to the task of helping lead the economic recovery. In December, construction of single-family homes, the largest share of the housing market, jumped 12% to 1.3 million units, according to government figures. This translates into economic growth. Building 1,000 single-family homes creates approximately 2,900 full-time jobs and generates $ 110 million in taxes and fees, according to the National Impact of Home Building and Remodeling report from the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB).

A cycle born again

The WFH phenomenon and demographic trends support a strong housing market. The majority of millennials in the nation’s top generation turned 30 in 2020, a time in life when many people are buying their first homes. These two pillars continue to support increased housing activity. Social changes (de-urbanization, de-densification, solar belt migration) are other factors fueling the trend.

This is not all for the accommodation, however. The urban institutes’ mortgage availability index hit its lowest level in 2020, which means borrowers with less than perfect credit are struggling to get a mortgage. In addition, the pandemic has only improved the attractiveness of aging in place for the elderly, which partly explains the low supply of housing. The baby boomers left behind accounted for millions of homes excluded from the market in 2018 by some estimates.

All of this means that the American dream of owning a home, a primary method of building financial security, remains elusive for some despite historically low rates, but sales continue to climb. As a friend said, billionaires push millionaires out of the market. Stay focused and plan accordingly.

