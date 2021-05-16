Terrance R. Ahern sells 10,000 shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE: SITC)

Terrance R. Ahern, Director of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE: SITC), sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a trade dated Thursday, May 13. The shares were sold for an average price of $ 14.29, for a total value of $ 142,900.00. Following the closing of the transaction, the director now owns 194,818 shares of the company, valued at approximately $ 2,783,949.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal deposit with the SEC, accessible via the SEC website.

SITC stock rose $ 0.43 to $ 14.77 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,966,809 shares, compared to an average volume of 2,121,534 shares. SITE Centers Corp. has a one-year minimum of $ 4.49 and a one-year maximum of $ 15.31. The company has a debt to equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67, and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty-day moving average is $ 14.17 and its 200-day moving average is $ 12.00. The company has a market cap of $ 3.12 billion, a P / E ratio of 89.63 and a beta of 1.66.

SITE Centers (NYSE: SITC) last released its results on Wednesday, April 21. The company reported earnings per share (EPS) of $ 0.05 for the quarter, missing analyst consensus estimates of $ 0.23 per ($ 0.18). The SITE centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The company posted revenue of $ 119.90 million in the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $ 110.13 million. During the same period of the previous year, the company posted EPS of $ 0.32. SITE Centers quarterly revenue increased 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sales analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. will show 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

(A d) The cryptocurrency market is exploding in value right now … Bitcoin crossed $ 60,000 … and dozens of cryptos rose over 1000% … If you’re ready to start capitalizing on this massive boom, legendary crypto investor Matt McCall just released a new free report, 3 Cryptos to Beat Bitcoin.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10 will receive a dividend of $ 0.12 per share. This represents a dividend of $ 0.48 on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9. This is a positive change from the previous SITE quarterly dividend of $ 0.11. SITE Centers’ dividend payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

SITC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased its price target on SITE centers from $ 13.50 to $ 14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3. Piper Sandler upgraded SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the share from $ 11.00 to $ 13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14. TheStreet upgraded SITE centers from a “d +” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday March 17th. KeyCorp raised its target price on SITE centers from $ 15.00 to $ 17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29. Finally, Truist increased its target price on SITE centers from $ 11.00 to $ 13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31. Eight equity research analysts rated the stock with a sustaining rating and four gave the stock a buy rating. SITE centers have a “Hold” consensus rating and a consensus price target of $ 11.33.

Institutional investors have recently changed their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in SITE Centers shares during the 4th quarter for a value of $ 699,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its stake in SITE Centers shares by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 4,915,314 shares of the company valued at $ 49,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,377 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in SITE Centers shares by 12.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 93,030 shares of the company valued at $ 1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 10,254 shares during the period. Presima Inc. increased its stake in SITE Centers shares by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 50,300 shares of the company valued at $ 682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new equity interest in SITE Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $ 419,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently held by institutional investors.

Company profile SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of outdoor shopping centers that provide a highly attractive shopping experience and range of merchandise to retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-managed, self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Featured article: How are Capital Gains Distributions Different for a Tax Deferred Account?

This instant news alert was powered by storytelling technology and financial data from MarketBeat to provide readers with the fastest, most accurate reports. This story was reviewed by the MarketBeat editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

Featured article: Trading Options – What is a Strangle?

7 cheap dividend stocks under $ 10

Recent trading activity around low-cost stocks like GameStop (NYSE: GME) reminds investors of the high-risk nature of these stocks. Often times when a stock is trading below $ 10 (also called a penny stock) it is trading that low for a reason. The business may not be profitable, or in GameStop’s case, it ends up with a business model that no longer matches consumer trends.

But it’s not always the case. It is possible to find stocks at low prices, even penny stocks, which offer great value. This is especially true if the stock offers investors a dividend. Dividend-paying stocks are a source of diversification for a portfolio of consumers, especially if the dividend is reinvested. It is literally like paying yourself to own the stock.

And the stocks in this presentation also look set to generate further growth in the price of the stocks that can increase your total return.

Check out the “7 Cheap Dividend Stocks Under $ 10”.