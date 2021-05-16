US fuel crisis eases as pipeline returns to normal after hack

(Reuters) – Widespread gasoline shortages along the U.S. east coast began to ease slightly on Saturday as the operator of the nation’s largest fuel pipeline said it was back for deliver millions of gallons per hour after last week’s cyberattack.

Ships and trucks were deployed to fill storage tanks after the six-day shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline, the most disruptive cyberattack on record, sparked widespread panic that left gas stations in the southeast of the United States dry.

We have returned the system to normal operation, delivering millions of gallons per hour to the markets we serve, said the company, which began the gradual restart of the pipeline on Wednesday.

More than 13,400 gas stations surveyed in the east and south by the fuel-tracking app GasBuddy experienced outages on Saturday, up from 16,200 earlier the day before.

As of Saturday night, about 75% of gas stations in Washington, DC were still without fuel, an improvement from Friday’s figure of 88%, the app showed. Shortages eased in North Carolina and Virginia as well, but were about the same in Georgia.

U.S. gasoline demand fell 12.6% from the previous week, likely due to a quell in mad panic buying right after the pipeline closed, said Patrick De Haan, chief analyst. oil at GasBuddy.

The national average for a gallon of regular unleaded was $ 3.04 on Saturday, up from $ 2.96 a week ago, according to AAA.

The pipeline failure accelerated increases in gasoline prices that were already rising due to rising crude prices and demand before Memorial Day, AAA spokeswoman Ellen Edmonds said.

She was referring to the May 31 vacation that traditionally marks the summer driving season in the United States.

Places served by the pipeline saw the biggest price increases this week – with Georgia and the Carolinas up 20 cents a gallon or more – but they are also expected to see prices drop again as supplies grow. are improving, said Edmonds.

Florence, South Carolina saw the country’s largest price increase at 30 cents, while prices rose 9 cents in Washington.

Vessels deployed under emergency waivers also carried fuel from refiners from the U.S. Gulf Coast to the northeast, while trunks of 18-wheeled tankers carried gasoline from Alabama to Virginia. , thus helping to eliminate shortages.

Crude prices in the United States could climb as refiners process more oil to make up for gasoline storage that was drawn during the pipeline shutdown, said Robert Yawger, analyst at Mizuho Securities.

The Memorial Day approach helps make sense of the oversized urgency for refiners, Yawger added.

In Washington, DC, Dennis Li was stranded Friday at a Sunoco gas station that ran out of fuel. He had tried to find gasoline at four stations during the day, without success.

I’m running so empty that I don’t want to drive anymore, said Li, who is from Annapolis, MD.

UNKNOWN INITIAL BREACH

The hacking group blamed for the attack, DarkSide, said it had hacked into four other companies, including a subsidiary of Toshiba in Germany.

Colonial Pipeline did not determine how the initial breach occurred, a spokeswoman said this week. The 5,500 mile (8,900 km) pipeline transports 100 million gallons of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel to East Coast markets from refineries in Texas every day.

Colonial did not disclose how much money the hackers were looking for or whether they paid it. Bloomberg News and The New York Times said they paid almost $ 5 million.

Colonial said it would resume its regular nomination process on Monday, in which shippers are looking for space on the line.

It issued a revised schedule to shippers, with estimated delivery dates. The schedule suggested that diesel loaded in Atlanta on Friday would arrive at the northernmost point of Linden, New Jersey, 10 days later, as would gasoline.

Steve Boyd, senior managing director of fuel delivery company Sun Coast Resources, estimated that with gasoline flowing through the pipeline at half the normal settlements speed, it would take 12 to 20 days for news Gulf Coast refinery deliveries reach Linden.

Sun Coast has 75 trucks that bring supplies from terminals in Alabama and Georgia to retailers as far as Virginia.

If customers need us for an extra week or three, be there, Boyd said.