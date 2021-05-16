UK Probe of Guptas GFG a big test for the besieged OFS

The Serious Fraud Office will launch a criminal investigation into the GFG Alliance just as the beleaguered UK prosecutor faces stiff criticism for his failure to secure a high-profile conviction.

The OFS has found it difficult to prosecute individuals after securing settlements with companies. In recent weeks he has dropped his probe into the old Directors of Airbus SE and suffered a humiliating setback after his lawsuit against two former The directors of Serco Group Plc broke up for lack of disclosure of evidence.

The investigation into suspicions of fraud and money laundering in relation to GFG and its financing agreements with Greensill Capital may well be its biggest probe in years and that depends a lot. Lawmakers are pushing for the prosecutor to investigate the Gupta Empire and its relationship with Greensill.

“The OFS could have faced a potential oversight if it hadn’t taken action on this,” said Susan Hawley, director of Spotlight on Corruption, a UK transparency group. “There was a growing flow of dissatisfaction with the OFS and it seemed less and less relevant. It is a level of ambition that is expected of them.

Find out more: UK Gupta’s probe GFG for Fraud Over Greensill Funding

The area that has attracted the most criticism is the OFS’s use of a US-style settlement process known as a deferred prosecution agreement. It was introduced in 2014 to avoid long and expensive trials. A DPA allows companies under investigation to avoid prosecution as long as they pay a fine and cooperate with future cases against individuals.

Failure to continue No DPA settlement resulted in lawsuits against individuals Source: Serious Fraud Office



But seven years after their creation, the OFS has never been able to prosecute a business leader despite obtaining such an agreement with a business.

Doubts have been raised about the prosecutor’s ability to successfully target individuals caught up in global bribery and corruption scandals and whether the regime allows them to leave without repercussions.

A spokesperson for the OFS said that “thanks to the DPAs, we are able to force the offending companies to cooperate with the OFS, to reimburse the proceeds of crime, to pay a fine and to demonstrate changes for prevent any other wrongdoing.

The GFG investigation is a much needed case for an organization where trust levels “can’t be that high,” according to Tim Thomas, former FCA lawyer and white-collar crime lawyer at Richardson Lissack.

One issue the OFS will need to tackle is the political dimension of the case, as the Greensill scandal widens. Former Prime Minister David Cameron was questioned by two UK parliamentary committees this week on his intensive lobbying on behalf of the bankrupt financial company.

The high-profile investigation may need to rely on evidence from government departments, Hawley said. But the prosecutor’s recent track record will mean he will have to work very hard to prosecute, and GFG may not be inclined to cooperate, she said.

“Everyone involved will look at their conviction rate and think if I cooperate with this or if I hold on, maybe I’ll be in a stronger position to date all of them,” Hawley said.

– With the help of Jonathan Browning