CIPC celebrates the 30th anniversary of the practice of “long termism” to build green development





HONG KONG, May 16, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Enabled May 13, 2021, China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (the “CPIC“, the “Company“or the”Group“; Stock Code: 2601.HK, 601601.SH, CPIC.LSE) marks its 30th anniversary. Since its creation in 1991 in Shanghai, CIPC has always practiced the belief of “long termism” and adhered to high quality development. By moving in the right direction of development, the Group continued its commercial transformation and thus enabled stable growth in its performance. CPIC has been listed on the Fortune Global 500 for 10 consecutive years, ranking 5th among the 100 most valuable insurance brands in the world. In 2020, CPIC completed the issuance of Global Depositary Receipts (GDR) and was listed on the London Stock Exchange, making it the first insurance company listed on three financial markets in Shanghai, Hong Kong and London, and also the first insurance company to issue GDR on LSE. While dedicating itself to the stable development of its diversified activities, CPIC also integrates ESG philosophies into its business operations. An ESG summit was jointly organized by CPIC and Swiss Re in March this year. During this summit, the CIPC announced integrating ESG concepts into its daily operations. In April, CPIC again co-hosted an ESG-themed summit with Shanghai United Assets and Equity Exchange (SUAEE) and UBS to strive to build a new model of the insurance industry that supports green development and low in carbon. In order to improve the effectiveness of ESG management, the high-level design of the ESG domain was successfully completed at the ICPC board meeting in March earlier, setting a formal carbon neutral target. CIPC will actively encourage green investment on the asset side, while continuously strengthening the development and innovation of sustainable insurance products on the liability side. CIPC innovated responsible investment mode with insurance features and provided financial support for economic transformation through diversified projects such as environmental protection, renewable energies, energy conservation , resettlement of slums and new infrastructure. In addition to direct participation in the investment and construction of green projects, the company has made indirect investments, in particular via green bonds, thus giving an impetus to the development of green finance. At the end of 2020, CIPC invested 39.751 billion RMB in renewable energy, 13.7 billion RMB in water conservation and 864 million RMB in environmental protection. The story continues In the future, ICPC will continue to promote diversified and stable development by focusing on three major areas. Initially, the Group will continue to deepen its efforts in the development of health-related businesses. Thanks to the implementation of the big data medical platform, the Group will be able to accelerate the construction of a complete and comprehensive insurance service value chain integrating health services into its core business. In addition, regional development will be one of the axes of development. The Group strives to improve the level of customer experience in the Yangtze River Delta, while strengthening innovation and leadership in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the activation of coordinated development for the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, Chengdu-Chongqing area and Yangtze River economic belt. In addition, with the technology empowerment strategy, the Group will achieve three major advances in scientific and technological efficiency, data services and innovation mechanisms, focusing on the implementation of five technological capabilities including governance and control, research and development, data services, collaboration between platforms. , and innovation and transformation, to achieve high-quality development. Mr. KONG Qingwei, President of CPIC, said at the Group’s 30-Year Summary and Development conference: “This year marks the 30th anniversary of ICPC, and the spirit of the youth will never stop. Coming into their thirties, the CIPC takes green development as its goal, reform and innovation For the future, CIPC will continue to focus on rural revitalization, low carbon economy, pension services, health management, making thus fully asserting the benefits of its insurance funds.By participating actively in building the great cause of the country’s development and people’s livelihoods, ICPC will stimulate its own new dynamic to move forward towards the next thirty wonderful years. About China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co. Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “CPIC” or the “Company”; stock exchange code: 2601.HK, 601601.SH, CPIC.LSE) is an insurance holding company incorporated on the basis of China Pacific Insurance Company, created on May 13, 1991. It is a leading insurance group headquartered in Shanghai, which is the first insurance group listed simultaneously on Shanghai, Hong Kong and the London Stock Exchanges. CIPC is a leading all-risk insurance group; the company provides a broad range of risk management, financial planning and asset management solutions to more than 100 million customers through its nationwide network of diversified service and distribution platforms. Media contact: Sun Zhishan, (852) 3641-1313 SOURCE China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos