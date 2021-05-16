Business booming in Summers County | Business

HINTON, W.Va. Maybe there is something in the water. At this point, anything is possible.
Because there is no simple explanation for the new business boom that this part of West Virginia and Summers County as a whole has experienced over the past 14 months. The growth rate is not just significant, it is exponentially higher compared to the rest of the state.
As of the end of April, 158 new businesses had registered in Summers County since March 1, 2020, according to the Business Statistics database on the Secretary of State’s website. While that may seem like a small number, it represents a growth rate of 23.21% during that time period.
The growth rate in Summers County is the highest in West Virginia, 10 percentage points ahead of second-largest Tucker County (13%). Morgan (11.73%), Pocahontas (11.58%), Wirt (11.51%), Lewis (11.08%), Mineral (10.58%) and Jefferson (10.05%) counties also experienced double-digit growth during this period.
That’s admirable growth, especially during a pandemic, but those numbers are pale compared to Summers County.
Again: maybe there is something in the water?
I don’t know if there is anything in the water, said Cris Meadows, Director of the Town of Hinton, but there is definitely an entrepreneurial attitude in our community. We have people opening businesses and sometimes it’s their first business, sometimes it’s an extension of their first business. It has really been a positive thing for us.
Growth in Summers County has been steady. The county led the state or was close to first place in each of the past 14 months. A total of 57 new companies have registered with the Secretary of State’s office since January 1, 2020.
New businesses are also not all in one industry.
They range from hospitality and food and drink to startups that dabble in everything from tech to arts and crafts. They are not all physical businesses. Some are additional businesses for people already operational but who see more opportunities.
With all of its recreational activities, excellent school system and quality of life, Summers County has a lot to offer, said Secretary of State Mac Warner. So I’m not surprised that entrepreneurs find Summers County a great place to live and start a new business.
Made it easier to start a new business in West Virginia. Many of our counties, even our smallest ones, are doing all they can to help create new jobs and second income opportunities statewide.
Take the case of John Gilbert, a native of Hinton and an entrepreneur.
He opened his first business, a warehouse, at the age of 19. Last month Gilbert celebrated four years of his convenience store, Adams Gotta Stop. He had enough work during this time at the Hilldale store to open a second store on March 1, this one off Stokes Drive in Hinton.
As expected, the opening of this second store was more difficult than usual. The process of obtaining the appropriate licenses, equipment and building materials has been extended due to the pandemic. But business was stable, if not strong, over the following months.
And while the types of problems that plague most small businesses remain, another often welcome problem has arisen. Gilbert said he needed more workers.
Almost every business in the county is currently hiring, said Gilbert, 25. Finding workers seems to be a growing problem for many companies. I currently employ a staff of nine people. Most will be trained in both places, (but) I need one or two more.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos