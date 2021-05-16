Delta will require new recruits to be vaccinated against the virus

FILE – In this May 14, 2020 file photo, several dozen pending Delta Air Lines jets are parked on a closed runway at Kansas City International Airport in Kansas City, Missouri. Delta Air Lines will require new employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 from Monday, May 17, 2021. The airline will not impose the same requirement on current employees, more than 60% of whom are vaccinated, a door said on Friday. – speech of Delta. Delta has approximately 74,000 employees. (AP Photo / Charlie Riedel, file)
Delta Air Lines will require new employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 starting Monday.
The airline will not impose the same requirement on current employees, more than 60% of whom are vaccinated, a spokesperson for Delta said on Friday. Delta has approximately 74,000 employees.
U.S., United, Southwestern and Alaska Airlines, however, have said they have no plans to require vaccination of current or new employees. American Airlines said it offered vaccinated employees an extra day of vacation and a $ 50 gift card.
Delta’s move comes as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says fully vaccinated Americans can stop wearing face masks in most settings. But a federal rule imposed in January still requires passengers and crews of airlines and trains to cover their faces.
Delta CEO Ed Bastian told CNN he will encourage current employees to get vaccinated, but won’t demand it “if there is a philosophical problem” with vaccines. However, he said, unvaccinated employees are unlikely to be able to work on international flights, as foreign governments will likely require vaccination of anyone entering their country.
Delta, which operates a vaccination center at its aviation museum in Atlanta, said the new policy is designed to protect other employees and passengers as travel recovers from last year’s lows at the worst of the pandemic.
Air travel has grown steadily since bottoming out in April 2020, with the recovery accelerating in recent weeks. On Thursday, the Transportation Security Administration examined 1.74 million people. This was the highest number of people at U.S. airports since March 2020, though still 33% below the comparable day’s figure in 2019.
