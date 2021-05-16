Cruise Lines May Apply to Sail with Volunteer Passengers After New CDC Guidelines | Characteristics

Cruise operations in the United States could be back in the water soon after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued final guidelines for ships to conduct test trips with volunteer passengers who would demonstrate their skills. COVID-19 security protocols.

At the same time, the CDC has given cruise lines a workaround to mock travel if they pledge to require vaccinations for most of its crew and passengers.

All major cruise lines, including Royal Caribbean, Disney, Norwegian and Carnival, have not been able to leave US ports due to the pandemic since March 2020. The extended cruise industry shutdown has severely affected Port Canaveral, PortMiami and Port Everglades, from which nearly 60% of all cruises depart.

The vessels were placed under a sail-less order which lasted until October 2020, but have since been under the CDC for the conditional navigation order.

This order sets out more than 70 steps that cruise lines would have to take in order for ships to be certified to begin their voyages with paying customers.

It wasn’t until last week, however, that the CDC released its latest set of guidelines for completing the mock navigation process, the precursor to final certification, and the ability to get back to business.

The first possible navigation test can only take place 30 days after a cruise line has notified the CDC, so it won’t be until at least June.

CDC hopes to quickly approve applications that are both complete and accurate, according to information posted on its website.

The guidelines also offered an alternative for cruise lines, saying they could simply attest to the CDC that 98% of the crew are fully vaccinated and submit a plan that would limit cruise ship crossings so that their passengers are checked at 95% as having been fully vaccinated.

For those who choose to take mock cruises, cruise lines must submit a copy of the health warnings volunteers will receive to inform them that they are participating in health and safety protocols that are unproven and untested in the States. – United for the purpose of simulating a cruise ship. travel and that navigating during a pandemic is an inherently risky activity.

All passengers must provide either proof that they have been fully vaccinated or, if not vaccinated, proof from a health care provider or a self-certified statement that they do not have any medical problem that would put them at high risk of serious infection with COVID-19.

The CDC recommends sailing for at least three days with two stopovers and with at least 10% passenger capacity.

During the trip, companies should modify meals and entertainment to allow social distancing, but also open up normal cruise ship offerings, including casinos, spas and fitness centers, to ensure efficiency. security protocols.

If the ship allows excursions, it must limit them to guided tours only with passengers and crew of the ship only, and must respect social distancing, a face mask and other public health measures.

The lines will also need to ensure they can handle suspected cases of COVID-19, including testing and quarantine on board and at the various ports of call of ships.

Certification will be carried out ship by ship.

Once the navigation is complete, the CDC expects cruise lines to conduct an assessment and identify any gaps.

CDC officials said last month that cruise lines could leave US ports as early as mid-July, but still following safety protocols defined by the Conditional Sailing Order, which remains in effect until the 1st. November 2021.